‘Barbie’ Soundtrack Makes History In UK Singles Chart

Barbie’s all-conquering reach has extended to the UK music charts, where the movie’s soundtrack album has broken records.

Just a week after the film was released in the UK, three tracks have all arrived in the top five of the official singles chart. This is the first time this has happened, according to those supervising the chart.

The BBC reports that the film has further made history, with a total of six tracks from the soundtrack in the top 40. The BBC lists:

What Was I Made For, Billie Eilish – number three

Dance The Night Away, Dua Lipa – number four

Barbie World, Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice – number five

Speed Drive, Charlie XCX – number 19

I’m Just Ken, Ryan Gosling – number 25

Pink, Lizzo – number 39

The list includes Ryan Gosling, who plays Ken, who has sneaked into the chart at number 25 with his ballad I’m Just Ken.

The film’s music supervisor George Drakoulias told the BBC that he was able to recruit every artist on his wish list: “Nobody said no. Everybody was really excited.

“It was a perfect symbiotic relationship of the music driving the movie and the movie driving the music.

“Once you saw the movie and how well the music works, as soon as they left the theatre people went out and got the album.”

Oscar winning producer Mark Ronson (who co-wrote ‘Shallow’ with Lady Gaga for A Star is Born) curated the soundtrack, as well as writing the score and the film’s closing song, Dance the Night Away.

Aqua’s 1997 hit Barbie Girl, which is sampled in Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice’s movie song, has also returned to the music chart.

