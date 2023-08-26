Barbie shares behind-the-scenes video of Ryan Gosling’s 'I’m Just Ken'

Barbie fans were treated to an extended look at the making of 'I'm Just Ken,' Ryan Gosling's song in the hit movie which proved to be one of this summer's bangers.

Ken's self-aware anthem about feeling isolated in Barbieland touches on fragile masculinity and gender-based resentment and provides the film with its most flamboyant number, inspired by 1980s musical Grease.

In the newly released clip, Gosling can be seen rehearsing for the sequence, both at the studio and on set with his fellow Kens. They seem to be having the time of their lives, as is director Greta Gerwig, who is seen genuinely laughing when rewatching the scene on a monitor.

Warner Bros.

Related: Barbie's Michael Cera personally emailed director Greta Gerwig to land the role

The battle of the Kens looked to be an especially hilarious moment to bring to life, with actors being pelted by tennis balls thrown with gusto by production assistants.

The video also shows other Kens, played by Sex Education's Ncuti Gatwa, Shang-Chi's Simu Liu, Peaky Blinders' Kingsley Ben-Adir and Grace and Frankie's Scott Evans, lined up in their recording booths to provide the backing vocals for the song.

Warner Bros.

Related: Ryan Gosling sends Barbie birthday tribute to director Greta Gerwig

Helmed by Gerwig, Barbie stars Margot Robbie as a Stereotypical Barbie going on a journey of self-discovery. Trading Barbieland for the real world, Barbie realises women aren't treated as equals and are somehow expected to juggle personal and professional responsibilities, all while being held to unattainable beauty standards.

The film, which Gerwig co-wrote with Noah Baumbach, has grossed more than $1.29 billion since its July 21 debut, and it's on track to become the highest-grossing movie of the year.

Barbie is out in cinemas now, and heads to IMAX screens on September 22.



You Might Also Like