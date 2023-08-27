‘Barbie’ Set to Become Highest Grossing Global Release in Warner Bros. History, ‘Oppenheimer’ Nears $800 Million Worldwide

There’s no stopping “Barbenheimer.”

On Monday, “Barbie” will overtake “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2” as the highest grossing global release in the history of Warner Bros. Over the weekend, it earned $18.2 million from 12,852 screens in 75 international territories, to push its worldwide gross to a smashing $1.34 billion. And it’s not done breaking records. It seems likely that “Barbie” will soon bypass “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” to become the top film of the year at the global box office.

More from Variety

And then there’s Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer,” which is barreling towards the $800 million mark at the worldwide box office after earning $29.1 million from 7,555 screens in 82 territories. That’s giving the biopic about J. Robert Oppenheimer and the creation of the atomic bomb a massive $777 million worldwide gross — an astonishing figure for a somber R-rated drama. A debut in China looms on the horizon.

Sony’s “Gran Turismo” added $11 million to bring its global haul to just over $53 million. The racing adventure claimed the top spot at the domestic box office, earning $17.3 million, but it may end up surrendering the crown to “Barbie” when final figures are tallied.

“Meg 2: The Trench” added $15.2 million from 16,224 screens across 77 offshore markets. That brings its global gross to $352.5 million. Unlike other Hollywood films, which have struggled in China lately, “Meg 2” has gotten a big boost from the market, earning $112.9 million. Warner Bros. released the film about a primordial shark, as it did with “Blue Beetle,” an adaptation of a DC comic. The superhero adventure earned an estimated $10 million for the weekend in 71 offshore markets and on 10,421 screens. Globally, the picture has earned $81.8 million, a disappointing result for a movie that cost more than $100 million to produce.

Story continues

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.