Barbie scores one of the biggest second weekends ever

Barbie continues to strike gold at the box office as the pastel pink picture reaps one of the biggest second weekends in movie history.

Greta Gerwig's movie grossed a further $93 million between Friday and Sunday, bringing its total haul to close to $700 million after just over a week of release.

That second-weekend gross of $93 million is the seventh-biggest figure of its kind in movie history, behind only The Avengers with $103 million, Jurassic World with $106 million, Black Panther with $111 million, Avengers: Infinity War with $114 million, Avengers: Endgame with $147 million and Star Wars: The Force Awakens with $149 million.

Barbie, however, is the only one of those movies that isn't a sequel or part of a mammoth franchise. This is the latest feat achieved by Barbie after it recorded the biggest-ever debut for a film directed by a female.

Barbie and Oppenheimer, which together make up the Barbenheimer double-bill, both continue to excel at the box office.

Both have been met with great reviews from critics, too, although some have hit out against Barbie, accusing the film of being "woke", with some conservatives burning their Barbie dolls. Director Gerwig defended the film against these accusations and acts, however.



"My hope for the movie is that it's an invitation for everybody to be part of the party and let go of the things that aren't necessarily serving us as either women or men," Gerwig said.

"I hope that in all of that passion, if they see it or engage with it, it can give them some of the relief that it gave other people."



Barbie is out in cinemas now.

