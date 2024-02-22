‘Barbie,’ ‘Poor Things,’ ‘Saltburn’ Lead Costume Designer Guild Awards Winners

“Barbie” and “Poor Things” led the 26th Costume Designers Guild Awards.

In the excellence in period film category, Oscar nominee Holly Waddington won for her work on “Poor Things,” Jacqueline Durran, who is also an Oscar nominee, was recognized for her work on “Barbie,” winning the excellence in sci-fi/fantasy film award.

In contemporary costume, “Saltburn’s” costume designer Sophie Canale won there.

Shawna Trpcic who passed away last year, posthumously won for her work on the Disney+ show “Ahsoka.”

Wendi McLendon-Covey served as the night’s host. Annette Bening received the Spotlight Award. Bening has worked alongside costume designers such as Albert Wolsky and Julie Weiss, and was recognized for her special awareness of the role and importance of costume design. However, due to COVID, Bening was unable to accept the speech in person.

Francine Jamison-Tanchuck was presented with the career achievement award. She thanked mentors including Ann Roth and Edith Head. Getting emotional, Jamison-Tanchuck said, “I’ve had an incredible journey through this industry, and somehow I don’t feel I’m really done yet.”

Billie Eilish was the recipient of the inaugural Vanguard award. Eilish said, “Fashion has always been my way of expression more than anything else. It’s my communication tool.”

Pay Equity was a theme of the night highlighting their decades-long pay discrepancies. With IATSE Basic Agreement negotiations set to start in March, the guild is pushing forward with its call to action. B. Åkerlund and Mandi Line were among the many costume designers whose outfits reflected the guild’s fight.

SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher kicked off the show with a recorded message. Drescher said: “Please know SAG-AFTRA supports you in your upcoming negotiations and commitment to pay equity. We thank you for your support and solidarity during our recent strike.”

Winners list below.

Excellence in Contemporary Film

“American Fiction” – Rudy Mance

“May December” – April Napier

“Nyad” – Kelli Jones

“Renfield” – Lisa Lovaas

“Saltburn” – Sophie Canale

Excellence in Period Film

“Killers of the Flower Moon” – Jacqueline West

“Maestro” – Mark Bridges

“Napoleon” – Janty Yates & Dave Crossman

“Oppenheimer” – Ellen Mirojnick

“Poor Things” – Holly Waddington

Excellence in Sci-Fi/Fantasy Film

“Barbie” – Jacqueline Durran

“Haunted Mansion” – Jeffrey Kurland

“The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes” – Trish Summerville

“The Little Mermaid”- Colleen Atwood & Christine Cantella

“Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire” – Stephanie Porter

Excellence in Contemporary Television

“The Bear: Fishes” – Courtney Wheeler

“Beef: The Birds Don’t Sing, They Screech in Pain” – Helen Huang

“The Last of Us: Endure and Survive “- Cynthia Ann Summers

“The Morning Show: The Kármán Line” – Sophie de Rakoff & Debra McGuire

“Poker Face: The Orpheus Syndrome” – Trayce Gigi Field

Excellence in Period Television

“The Crown: Ritz” – Amy Roberts

“Daisy Jones & the Six: Track 8: Looks Like We Made It” – Denise Wingate

“George & Tammy: Two Story House” – Mitchell Travers

“The Gilded Age: You Don’t Even Like Opera” – Kasia Walicka Maimone & Patrick Wiley

“The Great: Choose Your Weapon” – Sharon Long

Excellence in Sci-Fi/Fantasy Television

“Ahsoka: Part Eight: The Jedi, the Witch, and the Warlord” – Shawna Trpcic

“Loki: 1893” – Christine Wada

“The Mandalorian: Chapter 22: Guns for Hire” – Shawna Trpcic

“What We Do in the Shadows: Pride Parade”- Laura Montgomery

“The Witcher: The Art of the Illusion” – Lucinda Wright

Excellence in Variety, Reality-Competition, Live Television

“A Black Lady Sketch Show: Peek-A-Boob, Your Titty’s Out” – Michelle Page Collins

“Dancing with the Stars: Monster Night” – Steven Norman Lee & Daniela Gschwendtner

“The Masked Singer: ’80s Night” – Tim Chappel

“The Masked Singer: One Hit Wonders Night” – Marina Toybina & Steven Norman Lee

“Saturday Night Live: Aubrey Plaza Host” – Tom Broecker, Christina Natividad & Ashley Dudek

Excellence in Short Form Design

“American Horror Story: Delicate” Official Teaser (Commercial) – Paula Bradley

“Blink 182 – “Dance With Me”(Music Video) – Julie Vogel

“Great Acting or Great Taste” – Pepsi (Commercial) – Heather Allison

“Jack’s New Angle” (Doritos Superbowl) (Commercial) – Trayce Gigi Field

Madonna X Vanity Fair – “The Enlightenment” (Short Film) – B. Åkerlund

Excellence in Costume Illustration

1923: War and the Turquoise Tide – Maggie S. Chan

“Haunted Mansion” – Barbra Araujo

“The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Song Songbirds & Snakes” – Oksana Nedavniaya

“Loki: 1893” – Felipe Sanchez

“Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire”- Jason Pastrana

