'Barbie' Officially Surpasses $1 Billion USD at Global Box Office

Greta Gerwig's Barbie makes history as it officially surpasses $1 billion USD at the global box office.

Barbillion joined the billion-dollar club just 17 days after its premiere and is now the fastest Warner Bros. title — eight in the studio's history —to achieve this feat, so far earning $459 million USD in North America and $572 million USD abroad. It dethroned Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, which previously held the record with 19 days.

In addition, it is only the sixth film in the pandemic era to hit $1 billion USD after Spider-Man: No Way Home, Top Gun: Maverick, Jurassic World Dominion and Avatar: The Way of Water. Finally, Gerwig is now the first and only solo female filmmaker with a billion-dollar film.

“It’s a good club to be in,” Jeff Goldstein, Warner Bros.' president of domestic distribution, said during a weekend phone call.

“This is a watershed moment for ‘Barbie,’ and no one but Greta Gerwig could have brought this cross-generational icon and her world to life in such a funny, emotional and entertaining story, one that is resonating with all four quadrants of moviegoers and literally turning the entire world pink,” Goldstein and Andrew Cripps Cripps, president of international distribution, said in a joint statement. “Long lines and repeat viewings prove that movies are back in a big, big way, and we look forward to seeing just how far ‘Barbie’ can go in the real world.”

