“Barbie ”'Obsessed'“ ”Kristen Stewart Says 'I'm Just Ken' Oscars Performance Made Her Cry: 'It's Emotional, Dude'

Emma McIntyre/Getty; Frank Micelotta/Disney via Getty Kristen Stewart; Ryan Gosling at the Oscars on March 10, 2024

Kristen Stewart is a big fan of director Greta Gerwig's Barbie creation.

The Love Lies Bleeding actress, 33, appeared on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast in an episode recorded one day after the 2024 Oscars, which were held March 10. Stewart said she watched it from home and was emotional throughout.

"Oscars were incredible last night," said Stewart, who earned a Best Actress nomination in 2022 for Spencer. "Best they've been in years, I feel. Don't you think it was just a good show?"

She added, "I was, for some reason, crying and laughing while watching the Ken thing. It's emotional, dude, watching Greta watch it. When they did the one cutaway of her and she was just, like, front-row belting and looking at the thing she helped kickstart...."

Kevin Winter/Getty Ryan Gosling and Greta Gerwig during the 'I'm Just Ken' performance at the 2024 Oscars

Stewart said she's "obsessed" with and a "super-duper fan" of Barbie, which starred Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Kate McKinnon and more. The actress said, though, she did not have Barbie dolls growing up, instead opting for the "Weird Barbie"-type toys.

Elsewhere in the podcast interview, Stewart addressed whether she would star in a Marvel superhero movie. The Twilight alum said she's a "yes man" and wouldn't say no, though the idea seems "unlikely" to her.

"It sounds like a f---ing nightmare, actually," Stewart said with a laugh.

Kevin Mazur / WireImage / Getty Images Kristen Stewart at the 2022 Oscars

She added of that genre of blockbuster movies, "I like big movies because I like people to watch them when I'm in them. The system would have to change. ... What ends up happening is this algorithmic, weird experience where you can't feel personal at all about it."

"But maybe the world changes," said Stewart, adding, "If Greta Gerwig asked me to do a Marvel movie, then I would do it."

Love Lies Bleeding is in theaters now.



