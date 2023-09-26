“Barbie”'s IMAX post-credits scene explained, from Barney the divorcee to 'Boys Just Want to Have Fun' spoof

Welcome back to the dollhouse! Greta Gerwig's summer blockbuster Barbie is currently in IMAX theaters for a limited one-week engagement with an exciting update: new special end-credits footage. (The current theatrical version does not have a post-credits scene.)

The IMAX version begins with a message from Gerwig, who promises audiences they'll be "transported into Barbie Land like never before." The filmmaker says, "We made this movie with the big-screen experience in mind, from the technicolor hues to the dance parties and authentically artificial sets, so it's thrilling to be able to bring Barbie to IMAX, the biggest screen of all. Whether you are seeing it for the first time or seeing it again, thank you for making Barbie such a big success."

The end-credits footage consists of bloopers featuring the starry cast led by Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as they crack up in hysterics between takes. There are also notable scenes that were cut from the movie. Below, EW's got a rundown of the most memorable scenes that didn't make the final cut.

Kate and Ken

Barbie

Warner Bros. Pictures Kate McKinnon as Weird Barbie in 'Barbie'

Kate McKinnon's Weird Barbie and Gosling's Ken don't get much screen time together, but in one deleted scene, they share a tender (and silly) heart-to-heart. Weird Barbie is consoling a sobbing Ken (presumably as the Kendom topples and the Barbies regain the Barbierocracy) as he lies in her arms and tells him: "I gotta tell you, I'm confused. I don't know if I wanna be you or be with you." Bloopers also reveal more of the suggestive lines Weird Barbie says about Ken beyond her memorable, "I'd like to see what nude blob he's packing under those jeans." Other cuts: "That is one tasty man snack." "Give me a knife and fork, and some horse radish." (Put her pronunciation of "horse radish" in the Barbie Pronunciation Hall of Fame, alongside Issa Rae's pronunciation of Godfather.) "I'd like to lift the cheese off that slice."

Barney the divorcee

On the topic of Barbie's ending toward the conclusion of the film, where Will Ferrell's Mattel CEO declares "Barbie's in love with Ken!" and elicits groans from the crowd, Barbie informs the CEO that she's not in love with Ken. The suits then discuss amongst themselves who the doll should be in love with if not Ken: "What Mattel products can she date?" "So um, Barney is going through a divorce." "No, I don't wish Barney on anyone." "Hot Wheels?" "Pictionary?" "Is Magic 8 Ball a know-it-all all?" "What about Thomas the Tank Engine?" "Yes, Thomas is recently single!" "Barbie, how do you feel about trains, sweetie?"

Fart jokes, so many fart jokes

Barbie

Warner Bros. Pictures Kingsley Ben-Adir, Ryan Gosling, and Ncuti Gatwa in 'Barbie'

Along with horses and expansive explanations of The Godfather, the Kens love their fart jokes. In one scene with the Kens gathered on Ken's beloved leather couch, they all erupt in laughter when they realize rubbing on the piece of furniture releases fart sounds. (Michael Cera's Allan is, of course, not pleased — he's not a fan of leather, after all.) Later, in space, two Ken astronauts have a fart-off.

Bitscoin

When the Kens take over Barbie Land and the Supreme Court, they have a lively debate over how to pronounce Bitcoin in the courtroom, led by Ncuti Gatwa and Simu Liu's Kens. "Is it Bitcoin or Bitcoins?" "Bits of coin." "Bitscoin." "It's the bit of the coin."

Boys Just Want to Have Fun

Barbie returns to Barbie Land with Gloria (America Ferrera) and her daughter Sasha (Ariana Greenblatt) to discover that Ken has taken over the utopia, as well as her dreamhouse. In the final film, there's a brief moment where Ken plays with his Casio electric keyboard, but there's an expanded cut where Gosling plays the instrument and sings the chorus to "Boys Just Want to Have Fun," a spoof of Cyndi Lauper's "Girls Just Want to Have Fun," while Kingsley Ben-Adir's Ken does the most delightful dance.

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in 'Barbie'

Warner Bros. Pictures Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in 'Barbie'

Midge goes into labor — and Helen Mirren breaks the fourth wall

Emerald Fennell's Midge — discontinued by Mattel because a pregnant doll was much too polarizing at the time — goes into labor in a deleted scene, prompting narrator Helen Mirren to run into the frame and scream, "No, no, no! This is disgusting! Stop the camera! Stop!"

The extended IMAX version of Barbie is playing in theaters now.

