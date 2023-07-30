Barbie had a "fart opera" sequence that was scrapped

Barbie is strutting into box office history, but one scene may have cost the film some of its success if it had gone ahead.

The film's director, Greta Gerwig, and editor, Nick Houy, chatted with IndieWire on the Filmmaker Toolkit Podcast, revealing a potential fart joke scene that was too on the nose.

Gerwig and Houy have teamed up before, with their collaborations being popular movies Lady Bird and Little Women, revealing that they have tried to sneak in a fart reference each time.

However, they have both admitted that others didn't appreciate a planned "fart opera" in Barbie as much as they did, but they hope to try and get a flatulence related joke or two into future projects.

"We've always tried to get in a proper fart joke and we've never done it, Gerwig said. "We had like a fart opera in the middle [of Barbie]. I thought it was really funny. And that was not the consensus."

Houy added: "It was in the wrong place, too. We need to work it into a more significant narrative moment next time."

The pair divulged that it ended up on the chopping room floor about two-thirds of the way through the edit.

Gerwig recently stood up for the film after it faced backlash from some viewers who called the movie "woke" with some reportedly burning their Mattel dolls in response to its feminist themes of the movie.

She said: "My hope for the movie is that it's an invitation for everybody to be part of the party and let go of the things that aren't necessarily serving us as either women or men."

Gerwig was also keen to not avoid any controversy surrounding the doll's history while honouring its legacy.

"I think the thing we wanted to do was not deny how complicated she is and how there are so many things about her that are amazing and also like: 'Oh, I wish you hadn't done that'. I think that's what made it rich was being able to be in all the thorniness and not denying it."

Barbie is out in cinemas now.





