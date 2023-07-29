'Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge' Team Impresses With Barbie Land-Inspired Backyard: 'This Is Crazy!' (Exclusive)

In a sneak peek of Sunday's episode of the HGTV show, Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt create the perfect pink party space

HGTV

One of this week's Barbie's Dreamhouse Challenge teams takes a cue from the blockbuster movie.

In an exclusive sneak peek of Sunday's episode of the HGTV show, Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt (100 Day Dream Home) create a "backyard pink party pad" worthy of the iconic doll. Inspired by the Barbie movie's Barbie Land, the pair created a playful pink mega-slide resembling the one Margot Robbie travels down and a lifeguard tower like the one seen in the film.

In the clip, judge Tiffany Brooks exclaims, "This is so crazy!" as host Ashley Graham leads her into the backyard along with fellow judge Jonathan Adler and this week's guest Marsai Martin.

HGTV Mika and Brian Kleinschmidt (left), Marsai Martin, Tiffany Brooks, Jonathan Adler and Ashley Graham

Martin praises the color coordination, including a row of pastel-hued surfboards. Adler, meanwhile, is a fan of the backyard’s pink turf, and Brooks is impressed by the swim-up drinks station.

In the new episode of Barbie's Dreamhouse Challenge, Brian and Mika are up against Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas (Bargain Block), who must transform the front exterior of the house.

Margot Robbie travels down the pink spiral slide in the 'Barbie' movie.

Barbie's Dreamhouse Challenge, which premiered July 16, has 15 HGTV experts and one Food Network chef competing to design Barbie-inspired rooms in a Southern California mansion.

Sunday's episode, titled "Dream in the Front, Party in the Back," is the series' third installment. In the show's premiere, "Barbie's First Floor Face-Off," Jasmine Roth (Help! I Wrecked My House) and Antonia Lofaso (Beachside Brawl) won against Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson (Married to Real Estate) with their 1960s-style kitchen and family room. The second episode, "The Suite Life of Barbie and Ken," saw Alison Victoria (Windy City Rehab) and Ty Pennington (Rock the Block) beat Jonathan Knight and Kristina Crestin (Farmhouse Fixer) with their vision for Ken's den.

Last week's episode also included a special appearance from Allison Holker Boss, who was originally scheduled to host the show with her late husband, Stephen "tWitch" Boss. She gave Victoria and Pennington a disco lesson to try out their 1970s-inspired light-up dance floor.

Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures Margot Robbie looks out over Barbie Land in the 'Barbie' movie.

In the final episode, "Barbie's Big Pink Carpet Finale," Christina Hall and James Bender (Christina on the Coast) will face off with Michel Smith Boyd and Anthony Elle (Luxe for Less). Hall and Bender are set to design a futuristic closet and dressing room, while the other team will create an office versatile enough for Barbie's many careers.

The next episode of Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge will premiere Sunday, July 30, at 8 p.m. ET on HGTV.



