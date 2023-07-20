Barbie director Greta Gerwig secretly welcomes second child with husband Noah Baumbach

Greta Gerwig and husband Noah Baumbach have become parents for a second time (Getty Images for Netflix)

Greta Gerwig has revealed that she and husband Noah Baumbach have quietly welcomed a second child together.

The Oscar nominee, known for her work as an actress and writer, announced her first child, son Harold, with film writer and director partner Baumbach, 53, in 2019.

They extended their family earlier this year after Gerwig wrapped filming for the upcoming Barbie movie which she co-wrote and directed.

Opening up on their new addition to Elle UK, she said: “He’s a little Schmoo. I don’t know if you can tell energy from the picture, but that’s very much his energy. He’s a wise little baby.”

Talking about sleepless nights as a parent, Gerwig added: “The little guy is sleeping through the night. But I’m still doing that thing where I wake up every hour to 90 minutes, and just hover.

“You just keep wanting to look at that baby. So I’m slightly in a twilight state.”

Her new son’s name has not been shared publicly yet.

The Little Women director also reflected on her upcoming 40th birthday, joking that she was “properly middle aged now,” but that “all parts of life feel extremely activated.”