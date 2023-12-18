‘Barbie’ Director Greta Gerwig On Ryan Gosling Wanting To Fight Mink Coat In “I’m Just Ken” Musical Number

Greta Gerwig is revealing that Barbie star Ryan Gosling had a peculiar idea for his “I’m Just Ken” musical number that would have him feuding with his mink coat.

While making an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the director of Barbie described the scene that Gosling had in mind.

“One of the ideas that Ryan had was that he would have a dance duet with his mink and that the mink would be fighting him, and then love him, and then fight him again, eventually defeat him, and that he would be birthed anew out of the mink,” Gerwig told the CBS late-night show host.

Gerwig said that “somewhere there’s a rehearsal footage of this” and that it’s “in the vault.”

“Even though it didn’t end up being in the movie, it was that kind of openness and everybody bringing such brilliant, wild ideas that allowed it to happen in its form,” she added. “So we had a fun week exploring what it would be if he did his mink ballet.”

During the interview, Gerwig also mentioned that the idea of the faux fur coat came from her and Gosling brainstorming and sending each other pictures of Sylvester Stallone. The writer of the film also reiterated that when she was penning the script, she pictured Gosling in the role without knowing if the actor would want to partake in the film.

Watch Gerwig’s full The Late Show interview in the video posted below.

