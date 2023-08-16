Barbie has confirmed it digital release date

Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie's Barbie movie has a digital release date.

The hugely-successful movie is currently available to pre-order on the Amazon US digital store for $19.99, and while no date is listed there just yet, Variety states the film will be out on September 5.

There is no current digital release date for the UK, but it's available to pre-order on Amazon UK for £22.49. Considering the film came out in cinemas in both territories on the same day, we'd hope a UK release date won't be far off the US one. But watch this space.

Considering the film's huge success on the big screen, it will probably be a few more months before it arrives on Warner Bros' streaming service Max. Since Max isn't available in the UK, it's not sure what subscription-based streaming service Barbie will end up on, although we're guessing it's likely to get a run on Sky Go and NOW at first.

Barbie features a huge cast of well-loved actors, so it's not surprising to hear that there wasn't enough time to feature everyone's full cameos.

"I recorded two scenes in one day but they used only one, which itself was edited. All in all it was shorter than one might have hoped for," Rob Brydon told The Times about his role as Sugar Daddy Ken.

"On the other hand there was a lot of British talent, some of whom were on set for nine months, and their appearances didn't make the same impact as my one day of work."

Maybe we'll get to see some of these scenes as extra content in the digital release?

Barbie is available to watch in cinemas now.

