Barbie Celebrates Her 'Fashion Heritage' in Timeless Dress and Elegant Glam at 2024 Oscars (Exclusive)

The iconic doll is celebrating her 65th birthday at the Oscars!

Mattel Inc.; Patrick Ta Barbie at the 2024 Oscars

By all accounts, Barbie is having the best birthday ever!

The iconic doll is celebrating her 65th birthday — and the Barbie movie's eight Oscar nominations — at the 2024 Academy Awards, and she's doing so in style.

The iconic doll, who turned the milestone year on March 9, is mingling with the stars at the Dolby Theatre wearing a custom look, created by her stylist Rachel Ritter.

For her big birthday moment on the red carpet, Barbie wore a classic pink and black look with pink heels and silver jewels.

"This moment signifies one of our biggest milestones in Barbie history, so we decided to stay true to our fashion heritage," Ritter says. "Barbie is wearing a strapless black gown draped in a moire silk bow in her signature pink. For the glam, we partnered with Patrick Ta who rounded out the look with a beautiful all-pink beat. Top it off with Old Hollywood waves and she’s ready for Hollywood’s biggest night."

Related: Nicolas Cage, Lupita Nyong'o and Michelle Pfeiffer Among First Round of Oscars 2024 Presenters Announced

Patrick Ta Patrick Ta sketch for Barbie's 2024 Oscars glam

For her glam, Barbie turned to the best in the business. Ta, who works with celebrities like Gigi Hadid, Camila Cabello and Salma Hayek, was "thrilled" when he got this unique gig and knew he had to get the glam just right.

"Barbie is a major icon for women everywhere and it’s always been important to me to celebrate and highlight incredible women, from my clients to my family and friends," Ta tells PEOPLE. "For the look, I drew inspiration from Barbie’s timeless elegance, while maintaining a fresh, playful energy. My approach to makeup, which emphasizes enhancing natural beauty while celebrating individuality, aligned perfectly with Barbie’s vibe. I wanted the look to be sophisticated yet playful, capturing the essence of Barbie’s legacy."

Story continues

Ta tells PEOPLE he spent several hours creating Barbie's look — just like any other celebrity he has to get glam for a big event!

"I utilized my Major Headlines Double-Take Creme and Powder Blush Duo in She’s a Doll — the perfect vibrant pink to accentuate Barbie’s features and symbolize her boldness and femininity," he says. "I also incorporated my new Major Volume Plumping Gloss in Say Less, a rich milky pink, to give a modern glossy glow to the overall look."

Ta adds, "It was an honor to play a role in celebrating Barbie’s 65th birthday and showcasing the power of women in the beauty industry and beyond for the Oscars."



Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Mattel Inc. Barbie's glam at 2024 Oscars

Related: Everything to Know About the 2024 Oscars

"Glam moments for red carpet are really fun to style," Ritter tells PEOPLE exclusively of dressing Barbie for these types of events. Barbie also made a trip to the Grammys last month, appearing on the red carpets at Clive Davis' Pre-Grammy Gala and the Grammy Awards.

"There are so many fun looks," she adds of Barbie's fashion archives. "Some are custom-made [for the occasion], and a lot are Barbie product from signature dolls. We have very fun pieces to choose from."

For the two Grammys looks, Ritter pulled vintage pieces from Barbie's friends and also commissioned a custom look for the mix.

"[The Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala look is] an original mod-era Francie look," she says. "It was originally a long-sleeve dress with a mock turtleneck. I wanted to change it up, though, so I made it into a strapless look and added the faux fur shawl, which is a Barbie product. It's a fun example of how an outfit gets put together from different sources."

The red carpet gown, however, was a commissioned piece. Barbie rocked a black-and-pink deconstructed gown with a sweetheart neckline that was created just for her for the night.

The 96th Oscars will air live on ABC from the Dolby Theatre on Sunday, March 10, at 7 p.m. ET.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.