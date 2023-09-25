From ‘Barbie’ to ‘Bottoms,’ Smart and Funny Women Win on VOD

With writers off the picket lines, they might consider news pitches to address what’s clearly an underfed genre: Movie star as comedienne, and we’re not talking rom-coms.

Cases in point: Well, there’s the Margot Robbie juggernaut that is “Barbie” (Warner Bros.), with its $630 million domestic/over $1.4 billion worldwide theatrical take to date. Perhaps even more relevant is “No Hard Feelings” (Sony), a totally original project that didn’t have the benefit of an iconic Mattel doll as its core IP.

More from IndieWire

As expected, “Barbie” repeated as #1 on all charts (including Google Play, back after an unexplained two-week absence). However, “Feelings” — starring and produced by Jennifer Lawrence as an Uber driver hired to elevate the confidence of a shy 19-year-old entering college — has remained on or near #1 since it hit home viewing in early August.

“Feelings” grossed $50 million in domestic theaters and another $36 million foreign, which isn’t great when it cost $45 million before marketing.

However, its home performance — initially as a $19.99 PVOD, currently $5.99 to rent — may push it into profit even before Sony reaps the benefits of its Netflix streaming deal. Its chart position has kept pace or exceeded multiple franchise titles that cost much more and had a domestic take over $100 million. Who says comedies need to be seen in theaters to thrive? Theatrical play was essential to reaping those benefits, but buzz also can be created at home.

“Barbie” continues to cost $24.99 for a three-day rental. “Feelings” at $5.99 is #2 at both iTunes and Google Play and #3 at Vudu, which calculates by revenue.

“Talk to Me” Courtesy Everett Collection

“Talk to Me” (A24) in its second week out at $19.99 is next best overall. The well-received Australian horror film is #2 at Vudu and in the top five at the other two. Three other titles made all three charts — “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” (Paramount) and “Meg 2: The Trench” (Warner Bros.), both $19.99, and “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” (Sony), now $5.99.

Story continues

“Bottoms” (MGM), the sole new entry this week, is another female comedy. The low-budget gay female teen film grossed a respectable $11 million in theaters. It is #5 at iTunes (it got as high as #3); a Friday home release limited its presence on Vudu and Google Play charts. MGM made it more consumer friendly with an initial $14.99 price to own. With more than $10 per purchase going to the studio, that could be a decent revenue haul.

“Spy Kids: Armageddon” Courtesy Netflix

Netflix has a curious result atop its current top 10 movies list with “The Machine,” a $20 million comedy starring co-written, and produced by Bert Kreischer. Sony released it in late May to the tepid result of $10.5 million; this week, it beat out Robert Rodriguez’s “Spy Kids Armageddon,” a new Netflix original. Kreischer’s film didn’t work in theaters and never drew attention on VOD, but free to stream for subscribers? It found its niche.

The “Spy Kids” sequel is performing below the director’s earlier Netflix original, “We Can Be Heroes.” That 2020 effort was #1 for 10 days over its two-month presence. That’s hard to duplicate.

Two international originals, both crime thrillers, also placed on the Netflix list. From Nigeria, “The Black Book” is #3, while “Jaane Jaan” from India is #7.

iTunes and Google Play rank films daily by number of transactions. These are the listings for Monday, September 25. Distributors listed are current rights owners. Prices for all titles are for lowest for either rental or download.

iTunes

1. Barbie (WB) – $24.99

2. No Hard Feelings (Sony) – $5.99

3. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (Disney) – $19.99

4. Talk to Me (A24) – $19.99

5. Bottoms (MGM) – $14.99

6. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Sony) – $5.99

7. Asteroid City (Focus) – $5.99

8. Past Lives (A24) – $5.99

9. Insidious: The Red Door (Sony) – $5.99

10. Meg 2: The Trench – $19.99

Google Play

1. Barbie (WB) – $24.99

2. No Hard Feelings (Sony) – $5.99

3. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Sony) – $5.99

4. Meg 2: The Trench (WB) – $19.99

5. Talk to Me (A24) – $19.99

6. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (Disney) – $19.99

7. John Wick: Chapter 4 (Lionsgate) – $5.99

8. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Paramount) – $19.99

9. Fast X (Universal) – $5.99

10. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (Paramount) – $5.99

Vudu

Vudu ranks by revenue, not transactions, elevating premium VOD titles. This list covers September 18-24.

1. Barbie (WB) – $24.99

2. Talk to Me (A24) – $19.99

3. No Hard Feelings (Sony) – $5.99

4. Retribution (Roadside) – $19.99

5. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (Paramount) – $19.99

6. Strays (Universal) – $19.99

7. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (Sony) – $5.99

8. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (Disney) – $19.99

9. Meg 2: The Trench (WB) – $19.99

10. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (Paramount) – $5.99

Netflix Movies

Most viewed, current ranking on Netflix’s daily chart on Monday, September 25. Originals include both Netflix-produced and acquired titles it initially presents in the U.S. Netflix publishes its own weekly top 10 on Tuesdays based on time viewed

1. The Machine (2023 theatrical release)

2. Spy Kids Armageddon (Netflix original)

3. The Black Book (Netflix Nigerian original)

4. Love at First Sight (Netflix original)

5. The Wolf of Wall Street (2013 theatrical release)

6. The Foreigner (2017 theatrical release)

7. Jaane Jaan (Netflix Indian original)

8. Woody Woodpecker (Netflix U.S. original)

9. My Big Fat Wedding 2 (2016 theatrical release)

10. Matilda (1996 theatrical release)

Best of IndieWire

Sign up for Indiewire's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.