Barbie Blank and Husband Joe Coba Celebrate Their Twins' First Christmas with Sweet Family Photos

The family of four took in the holiday magic, celebrating their twins' first Christmas

Ramina Magid Photography Barbie Blank and Joe Coba with twins

Barbie Blank Coba's Christmas look a little different this year!

On Monday, the former pro wrestler, 36, known to her WWE fans as Kelly Kelly, shared scenes from her first Christmas with her newborn twins, son Jaxon Matthew and daughter Brooklyn Marie.

The family of four posed together in all white among their Christmas decor, with the new mom sharing well-wishes for the holiday in her Instagram caption. "Happy holidays from the Cobas 🎄," she wrote.

Days earlier, she shared photos of the twins in Santa hats among the holiday lights, writing, "POV: You prayed for two tiny feet last Christmas and god blessed you with four 🥹👶🏼👶🏼🎄🎅🏼."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Ramina Magid Photography Barbie Blank and Joe Coba's 2023 holiday card

Related: Barbie Blank Has 'So Much to Be Thankful for' While Celebrating 1st Thanksgiving with Twins

On Thanksgiving this year, Blank Coba shared a snap from her twins' first Thanksgiving on her Instagram Story. In the photo, the proud parents posed for a selfie as they held on to their twins, who wore matching plaid pattern outfits.

"Brooklyn and Kaxon's first Thanksgiving was a success look at those faces," wrote Blank Coba on top of the photo.

The WAGS star shared that her family was ready for the holiday season by including a video in her Instagram post that showcased them posing for Christmas photos. They wore matching white and cream-colored attire while posing in front of a Christmas tree and a festive backdrop.

Blank Coba wrote in the caption: "So much to be thankful for ♥️…Happy Thanksgiving, loves 🦃."

After the adorable infants were born, Blank Coba shared the significance behind their names with PEOPLE.

"Joe and I wanted to give our children strong names that started with the first letter of our names; J & B. Their middle names are both passed on from my Mom and Dad, Robin Marie and Ronald Matthew," she said.

Story continues

The mom of two previously told PEOPLE that the twins are "happy" and "healthy" and revealed that her birth plan ended up very different than what she had pictured.

"We waited until 38 weeks when I finally had to accept that these babies were going to come out via a scheduled C-section," she told PEOPLE. "Our doctor and the hospital were so great to us, accommodating what they could to align with my birth plan."

As for what happened when the babies were born, she said that "they were immediately taken above the operating curtain to allow Joe to hold them" and that she was then allowed to "meet them and give them a kiss."

"Joe cut both of their umbilical cords and the three of them went to the recovery room while I was stitched up," she explained.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.