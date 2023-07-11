'Barbenheimer' Is a Hit! AMC Sells Over 20K Movie Tickets to 'Barbie,' 'Oppenheimer' Double Features

The company's CCO said that between Friday and Monday, AMC "saw a 33% increase in the number of guests who decided to create their own double feature"

Warner Bros. Pictures; Melinda Sue Gordon/Universal Pictures Margot Robbie in Barbie (2023); Cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer (2023)

Greta Gerwig's Barbie and Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer are facing off at the box office later this month — but fan crossover appears to be ensuring a fruitful opening weekend for both.

Despite their very different genres, more than 20,000 tickets have been sold at AMC Theaters not only for viewers to see them both over opening weekend, but as a double feature on the same day after they both open on July 21.

In a statement shared with Variety, the movie-theater chain's CCO and executive VP of worldwide programming, Elizabeth Frank, said, "That more than 20,000 moviegoers have already made plans and purchased tickets to see Barbie and Oppenheimer on the same day is a great sign that the growing online conversation around seeing both of these incredible films is turning into ticket sales."

Frank added that between this past Friday and Monday, AMC "saw a 33% increase in the number of guests who decided to create their own double feature by purchasing tickets to see both movies on the same day."

"We are thrilled to see this momentum," she said, per Variety.

Erin Lefevre/NurPhoto via Getty Images AMC Theater in Times Square, New York City

Oppenheimer is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning biography titled American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer. The biopic follows J. Robert Oppenheimer (played by Cillian Murphy), the scientist who famously led the Manhattan Project — the effort to create an atomic bomb during World War II.

Also part of the star-studded cast are Florence Pugh, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Josh Hartnett, Gary Oldman, Jack Quaid, Rami Malek, Dane DeHaan, Josh Peck and more.

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling lead an equally impressive cast in the comedy Barbie, which follows the titular Mattel doll (played by Robbie, 33) and her main squeeze Ken (Gosling, 42) as they explore life beyond Barbie Land.

Barbie's cast also includes Kingsley Ben-Adir, Scott Evans, Simu Liu and Ncuti Gatwa, who appear as different versions of Ken in the film. Meanwhile, Hari Nef, Emma Mackey, Dua Lipa, Ana Cruz Kayne, Sharon Rooney, Kate McKinnon, Nicola Coughlan, Alexandra Shipp, Ritu Arya and Issa Rae play different versions of Barbie. Emerald Fennell will appear as Midge, and Michael Cera will play Allan.

At the time of the trailer's release, character posters were also unveiled for non-Barbie characters, including America Ferrera as "a human," Ariana Greenblatt as another "human," Helen Mirren as "the narrator," Connor Swindells as an "intern" and Jamie Demetriou as "a suit," plus Will Ferrell.



Aside from fans, celebrities are even showing their support for seeing both films when they come out — including Tom Cruise, whose own movie Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One premieres this Wednesday.

“This summer is full of amazing movies to see in theaters,” Cruise wrote alongside photos of himself and his director Christopher McQuarrie in front of posters for Oppenheimer and Barbie, as well as the recently released Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

"Congratulations, Harrison Ford, on 40 years of Indy and one of the most iconic characters in history," added the actor, 60. "I love a double feature, and it doesn't get more explosive (or more pink) than one with Oppenheimer and Barbie.”

Robbie and Barbie director/co-writer Gerwig, 39, even got in on the action, with the official Barbie movie Twitter account sharing photos of the two women holding tickets for Oppenheimer, Dead Reckoning — Part One and Dial of Destiny, while posing in front of the movies' posters.

"Mission: Accepted!" read the accompanying tweet.

Barbie and Oppenheimer both premiere July 21 in theaters nationwide.

