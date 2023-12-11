‘Barbenheimer’ Golden Globes Noms: America’s Favorite Doll Edges Out Nuclear Physicist

They faced each other in a box office royale that wound up mushrooming as the biggest box office weekend of the year and now Warner Bros.’ Barbie and Universal’s Oppenheimer will go toe-to-toe at the Golden Globes on Jan. 7.

Interestingly enough, coming away from the nom this morning, Barbie bests Oppenheimer by only one Golden Globe nom in respective score of 9 to 8 between the two movies.

Barbie‘s edge over Oppenheimer comes in the Original Song Category where the movie counts an unprecedented three nominations for “Dance the Night Away”, “I’m Just Ken” and “What Was I Made For?”.

