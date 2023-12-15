‘Barbenheimer’ Duo and ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ Lead Australia’s AACTA International Awards Nominations

“Oppenheimer,” followed closely by “Barbie” and “The Killers of the Flower Moon,” collected the most nominations for the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts (AACTA) International Awards.



The AACTA International awards recognize global, not only Australian-made, film and TV productions from the current year and are voted on by Australian professionals. The separate AACTA Awards focus on Australian-made content.



The winners of the AACTA International Awards will be announced on Feb. 10, 2024, at a ceremony on the Gold Coast in Queensland, Australia.



The nominations, announced on Friday local time in Australia, saw “Oppenheimer” collect seven nods, including one for best film. “Barbie” and “Killers” each picked up five nominations, including best film. “Poor Things” and “American Fiction” rounded out the best film contenders.



Bradley Cooper scored three nominations for his work on “Maestro,” including best lead actor, best screenplay and best direction.



Cate Blanchett received her second AACTA International nomination for her performance in Warwick Thornton’s “The New Boy.”



In the TV categories, “Succession” received the most recognition with five nominations across four categories, followed by “The Last of Us,” which picked up three nominations. “Beef,” “The Crown,” and “Yellowjackets” were the other nominees in the best drama series category.



In the best comedy series category, “Only Murders in the Building,” “Sex Education,” “Ted Lasso,” “The Bear,” and “The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel” received nominations.



“Succession” received four acting nominations for Kieran Culkin, Matthew Macfadyen, Jeremy Strong and Australia’s Sarah Snook.



Other Australians also receiving nominations include Margot Robbie (“Barbie”), Jacob Elordi (“Saltburn”) and best screenplay nominee Tony McNamara (“Poor Things”).

AACTA CEO Damian Trewhella said: “The 13th AACTA International Awards nominations reflect the pinnacle of global film and television excellence, celebrating the incredible achievements and exceptional talent that have captivated audiences worldwide.”

