Barbecues And Grills Global Market Report 2022

Major players in the barbecues and grills market are The Coleman Company Inc, Spectrum Brands, The Middleby Corporation LLC, Char-Broil LLC, Kenmore, Traeger, LANDMANN, Broilmaster, FIRE MAGIC, and Weber-Stephen Barbecue Products India Private Limited.

New York, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Barbecues And Grills Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06247487/?utm_source=GNW


The global barbecues and grills market is expected to grow from $17.62 billion in 2021 to $21.35 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.2%.The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $42.02 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 18.4%.

The barbecues and grills market include sales of barbecues and grills that use charcoal, gas or electricity as fuel to cook food.Barbeque grills are majorly made with porcelain enameled cast iron, porcelain-enameled steel, and stainless steel that cooks food by providing heat from below.

This industry comprises establishments primarily engaged in manufacturing household-type barbeque grills.

The main products of barbecues and grills are built-in grills, freestanding grills and portable grills.Grills that are built into a countertop or cooking surface are known as built-in grills.

In most cases, they are surrounded by an outdoor kitchen (barbecue setup). The various fuel used are gas, charcoal, electric and are used for household and commercial applications.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the barbecues and grills market in 2021.Western Europe was the second-largest region in the barbeques and grills market.

The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The rising popularity of outdoor parties, camping and caravanning is driving the growth of the barbeques and grills market.As the number of people opting for outdoor recreational activities is increasing, the demand for barbeques and grills is rising.

Campers and holidaymakers prefer cooking food on barbeque grills over stoves. According to the survey commissioned by the Hearth, Patio & Barbecue Association (HPBA), 24% of the respondents preferred grilling on a camping trip and 21% at a vacation home party.

The availability of substitutes for barbeques and grills is acting as a restraint on the market.Smokers, solar stoves, spit rotisseries, pit ovens and infrared grills are increasingly being used as substitutes for barbeques and grills.

These devices are easy to use, produce higher temperatures and are efficient.For instance, infrared grills produce higher temperatures of 1200 F compared to conventional grills that produce 700 to 750 F.

Moreover, infrared grills start producing heat faster and require less time for cooking.

Manufacturers of barbeques and grills are focusing on adding new technological features to cater to the changing needs of the customers.Some of these features include touch screen controls, automatic fuel measurement, automatic heat controls and voice recognition.

For instance, in February 2019, Spectrum Brands introduced the GEORGE FOREMAN smokeless grill series with open grate technology that produces 80 percent less smoke compared to the previous model.In March 2019, Kenyon International, Inc introduced a touch-controlled system technology, IntelliKEN Touch.

The company’s electric grills Floridian, SilKEN Grill and Texan Grill available with this technology provide 16 exclusive heat settings and produce heat of wide temperature ranging between 150 to 550 degrees Fahrenheit.

In October 2019, Empire comfort systems, a manufacturer of broilmaster premium grills, acquired primo ceramic grills.Through this acquisition Empire comfort systems will expand its presence in the premium grill market.

Primo ceramic Grills Company is a USA based company involved in the manufacturing of oval shaped ceramic grills.

The countries covered in the barbecues and grills market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.


