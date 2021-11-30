Barbecue At Home Offering More Exclusive Deals This Holiday Season

Free products, exclusive discounts, and more – just in time for Christmas

Dallas, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ‘Tis the season to give your loved ones the gift that keeps on giving – the gift of restaurant-quality cuts of meat, premium pre-cooked sides and desserts. Barbecue At Home by Dickey’s is giving away free products, exclusive discounts, and more during its 10 Days of Christmas giveaway!

Beginning December 3 through December 13, barbecue enthusiasts from across the U.S. will have the ability to visit BarbecueAtHome.com and select from an array of free products, exclusive discounts, and more each day – that will feature craft sausages, premium quality meats, and unique rubs and spices that are shipped right to their door.

“We are happy to offer some incredible deals during our 10 Days of Christmas giveaway,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “What better way to celebrate the holidays with family and friends than by enjoying quality barbecue this holiday season in the comfort of your own home.”

Barbecue At Home by Dickey’s offers artisan seasonings and rubs and Texas-inspired barbecue products. And don’t forget its chef-curated offerings, delicious meat gift boxes, butcher-selected steaks, and Southern sides made from family recipes and backed with 80 years of barbecue experience.

