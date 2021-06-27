Barbarshah: One Civilian Dies After Grenade Attack on Patrol Party

A civilian has died from injuries sustained during a grenade attack on a joint patrol party at Barbarshah, Srinagar, that took place on Saturday, 26 June.

Three other civilians have also sustained injuries in the attack.

According to ANI, it was previously informed that four civilians were injured in a grenade attack by militants on a joint patrol party of the Jammu and Kashmir Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) team at Barbarshah.

"“The grenade missed the intended target and exploded on the road. In this incident, four civilians got injured and were evacuated to a nearby hospital for the treatment of their injuries.”" - Jammu and Kashmir Police, according to ANI

The police further informed that a case has been registered. Meanwhile, the area was cordoned and searches initiated. A probe, in the matter, is also reportedly underway.

(With inputs from ANI.)

