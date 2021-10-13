'Barbarism': Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani on Murder of Dalit Man in Rajasthan

Days after a Dalit man was brutally murdered in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh, Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani on Tuesday, 12 October, condemned the incident, calling upon the Congress-led state government to take action against the perpetrators.

Mevani, an independent legislator who had, last month, pledged support to the Congress, tweeted:

"Extremely disturbing incident being reported from Rajasthan where a poor Dalit man was brutally murdered. A quick action must be taken and culprits be brought to book immediately. I request Rajasthan govt to take this on priority. This barbarism isnt allowed anywhere. (sic)"

What Had Happened

Four people were arrested and one minor detained on Sunday, 10 October, for allegedly assaulting a Dalit man Jagdish Meghwal, leading to his death, in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh.

The attack, which occurred on 7 October in the Prempura area of the district, was allegedly linked to a love affair between the Dalit man and a married woman in his neighbourhood.

Mevani shared a purported video of the horrific episode on Twitter, in which five men can be seen beating a man, who is pinned to the ground. The assaulters can be heard chastising the man for his alleged love affair, asking him to leave the village.

The accused have been identified as Mukesh Kumar Ode, Dilip Kumar, Sikandar and Hansraj, news agency PTI reported.

A case has been registered against the alleged assaulters for kidnapping, murder and under various sections of the SC/ST Act.

The superintendent of police met the victim's family on Sunday, and provided an ex gratia compensation of Rs 4,12,000, India Today reported.

“The family has been assured that they will get justice soon and whoever is accused will not be spared,” Indra Kumar, the Circle Inspector of Pilibanga police station in Hanumangarh, was quoted as saying by India Today.

Congress 'Shedding Crocodile Tears in Name of Dalits': Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati, on Tuesday, launched a verbal attack on the Congress-led Rajasthan government over its lack of action over the murder in the state.

"The lynching of a Dalit in Hanumangarh, Rajasthan is very sad and condemnable, but why is the Congress high command silent? Will the CMs of Chhattisgarh and Punjab go there and give Rs 50 lakh to the victim's family? BSP wants answers or else stop shedding crocodile tears in the name of Dalits," she said.

""In the latest incident of Congress-ruled Rajasthan, the ruthless murder of a Dalit was discussed and condemned all over the country, but the leadership of the Congress not only kept itself silent but also imposed restrictions on the speech of its Dalit leaders. This is very sad and shameful. Which proves that in the eyes of the Congress party and their governments, there was no importance of Dalits in the past and now there is no special care for their life, property and safety."" - Mayawati

Comparing the assault of the Dalit man to the alleged killing of four farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri in the BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh, the BSP leader stated on Twitter:

"This is the reason that the FIR has been registered in connection with this murder case of Rajasthan after three days, due to which the family of the victim seems less likely to get justice from the government. Therefore, like the Lakhimpur Kheri of UP, it would be better if the Supreme Court takes suo moto cognisance."

1. कांग्रेस शासित राजस्थान की ताज़ा घटना में एक दलित की पीट-पीट कर की गई निर्मम हत्या की चर्चा व उसकी निन्दा पूरे देश भर में हुई किन्तु कांग्रेस का नेतृत्व न केवल खुद चुप ही रहा बल्कि अपने दलित नेताओं के भी बोलने पर पाबन्दी लगाकर उनकी जुबान बंद कर दी है, यह अति-दुःखद व शर्मनाक। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) October 12, 2021

2. जो यह साबित करता है कि कांग्रेस पार्टी व इनकी सरकारों की नजर में दलितों की न तो पहले कोई अहमियत थी और न ही अब उनके जान-माल व सुरक्षा की कोई खास परवाह है। पंजाब के नए सीएम व गुजरात के इनके नए नेता द्वारा भी दोहरा मापदण्ड अपनाते हुए अभी तक अपनी जुबान बंद रखना कितना उचित? — Mayawati (@Mayawati) October 12, 2021

3. यही कारण है कि राजस्थान के इस हत्याकाण्ड के सम्बंध में तीन दिन बाद एफआईआर दर्ज की गई है, जिससे पीड़ित परिवार को सरकार से न्याय मिलने की संभावना कम ही लगती है। अतः यूपी के लखीमपुर खीरी की तरह ही इस मामले का भी मा. सुप्रीम कोर्ट अगर स्वतः संज्ञान ले तो बेहतर। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) October 12, 2021

