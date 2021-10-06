Barbaric Killings in UP Won't Be Tolerated: Punjab CM During Meet With Amit Shah

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Tuesday, 5 October, met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his home in Delhi to discuss the unrest in Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh and the repealing of the three contentious agricultural laws.

"I met Home Minister Amit Shah and told him that the system of arresting our leaders should stop and the barbaric killings in UP (Lakhimpur Kheri) will not be tolerated," he tweeted.

Channi's meeting with Shah came a day after his helicopter was denied landing permission in Lakhimpur Kheri, where eight persons, including four farmers, died on Sunday, 3 October.

Channi also condemned how their leaders, who were on their way to meet the victims' families, had been arrested, reported ANI. Deputy Chief Minister of Punjab Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and some other Congress MLAs were detained after being stopped at the Haryana-UP border.

Also Read: Lakhimpur FIR: Murder, Rioting Case Against BJP Minister's Son Ashish Misra

Shah reportedly assured Channi that government would take action very soon, as per NDTV.

Unrest had ensued in Lakhimpur Kheri after three protesting farmers had allegedly been run over by a convoy of cars, one of which was purportedly driven by Union Minister Ajay Mishra's son.

"I also urged him to repeal the three farm laws and requested to open the Kartarpur Corridor at the earliest," Channi said.

"I further asked him to seal the international border with Punjab to curb trafficking of drugs and weapons," he added.

Channi had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Friday, 1 October, where he discussed three issues, including the farmers' protest and the reopening of the Kartarpur Corridor.

(With inputs from ANI and NDTV)

Also Read: Lakhimpur: UP Govt Denies Permission to Rahul Gandhi to Visit Slain Farmers’ Kin

. Read more on India by The Quint.Navratri 2021 Start and End Date: When is Shardiya Navratri?Navratri 2021: Aarti, Bhajans and Bollywood Songs . Read more on India by The Quint.