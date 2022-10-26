Barbarians can give Marland Yarde a ‘second chance’ - David Rogers/Getty Images

John Spencer, the Barbarians president, is happy for his club to offer former England wing Marland Yarde a chance to resurrect his professional rugby career after being arrested at the start of this year.

Spencer, who assumed his current role with the Barbarians in December 2019, confirmed that the 13-cap wing had been invited to feature in three fixtures against Harlequins, Bath and Northampton Saints next month.

Any appearances will be Yarde’s first in professional rugby union since January, when he was arrested by Greater Manchester Police alongside a 41-year-old woman on suspicion of what he would later call “a very serious offence”. Sale Sharks, his club at the time, released him at the end of last season. He has since been cleared of any wrongdoing.

Spencer said that the selection of Yarde reflected the Barbarians’ desire to provide opportunities to players, such as those from Wasps and Worcester Warriors looking for new employers, that have found themselves without contracts.

“As a club, the Barbarians have a history of tolerance and giving people a second chance,” said Spencer. “Marland Yarde has never been convicted of any crime. Not only that, he has not been charged with any offence. He is innocent until proven guilty. As president of the club, and as a lawyer, I am happy to stand by that principle.

“We want to help players like Marland to get back into the game and we’ve extended the invitation to him, as well as players from Worcester Warriors and Wasps, on that basis.”

Dan Robson, the former Wasps scrum-half and another England international like Yarde, is also expected to play for the Barbarians in the upcoming matches against Premiership opposition. These have been organised partly so that host clubs can boost revenues after losing home games following the respective suspensions of Wasps and Worcester from the Premiership.

Lee Blackett, another Wasps employee to be made redundant as their director of rugby when the club went into administration, will coach the Barbarians and Spencer says that more names will be revealed in due course.

“It is a moving situation at the moment because some people are still looking for contracts and the clubs that they join might rather that they did not play,” he added. “But we have approached a number of players – and coaches – from those clubs and we hope to have them involved because this is a perfect opportunity.”

Yarde, who emerged at London Irish before moving onto Harlequins and then Sale, won the last of his England caps in 2017 on the tour of Argentina. At the start of September, he released a statement in which he apologised to his friends and family for any “hurt and distress” caused to them by the preceding eight months.

“In January, as I think is known by some of the rugby community, I was arrested on suspicion of having committed a very serious offence,” it read. “A necessarily lengthy police investigation followed but I can now confirm that no further action is to be taken against me. I have not been charged with any offence.

“Whilst I never doubted my innocence, I understand that the investigation had to be handled with care and sensitivity for the protection of all involved.

“Although innocent of the crime alleged against me, I take full responsibility for having put myself in a situation where an allegation could be made against me. I am working hard to improve myself as a person using what the incident has taught and shown me.

“I want to apologise to all my family and friends for the hurt and distress I have caused them. Their love and support gave me the strength to see a positive future and I look forward to resuming my career doing what I love, which is playing rugby.”