Barbara Windsor's widower met EastEnders gf during tribute to his wife

Scott Mitchell, the widower of Dame Barbara Windsor, has revealed he met his girlfriend Tanya Franks whilst paying tribute to his late wife.

Windsor passed away in 2020 at the age of 83, and Mitchell confirmed earlier this year that he was in a relationship with her former co-star Franks.

Mitchell, who married Windsor in 2000, appeared opposite Dermot O'Leary and Holly Willoughby on This Morning on Monday and revealed that he met Franks whilst running a marathon.

"Me and my new partner, we met the first year we did the marathon," he began (via the Daily Mail). "It's a very funny thing because I could not have picked two ladies more opposite."

Scott and Tanya both ran the London Marathon in 2019 to raise money for Dementia Revolution. Windsor had Alzheimer's disease in the years before she died.

"They are the polar opposites. If Barbara had sneezed at 11 o'clock she would have given you a three hour interview of how it made her feel. But Tanya is an incredible lady and she believes that her personal relationships are not something she likes to share," he said.

Mitchell and Franks announced their relationship in July. "Thank you for your kind wishes," Mitchell said at the time. "Life feels really good right now and we are enjoying some special time together."

Meanwhile, on the BBC soap, Alfie Moon and Linda Carter will have some emotional scenes after Alfie was diagnosed with prostate cancer. Shane Richie recently previewed the heartfelt storyline.

"I think for Alfie it's almost like a sense of relief, because Alfie trusts Linda implicitly," he said. "The fact Linda knows and is there for Alfie is a great relief, and he just cries on her shoulder. I think there's a lot of love out there for Alfie and Linda."

