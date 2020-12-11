Dame Barbara Windsor loses struggle with 'cruel illness': Alzheimer's symptoms, cause and treatments explained
Dame Barbara Windsor has died aged 83.
The actor, best known for her roles in EastEnders and the Carry On films, is said to have passed peacefully of Alzheimer’s at a London care home on 10 December.
Dame Barbara was diagnosed with the memory-robbing disease in 2016, once describing it as a “cruel illness”.
An ambassador for the Alzheimer’s Society, the late thespian campaigned for greater funding into all forms of dementia research.
In a rare video message in January 2020, Dame Barbara praised volunteer and fellow-dementia patient Danny Brown for winning Good Morning Britain’s 1 Million Minutes Awards.
“Volunteers like you are so important in the fight against loneliness, especially for those like us, who know all too well the struggles of a cruel illness,” she said in the clip, aired on Good Morning Britain.
“Your dedication to helping others has not only helped bring your community together, but brought much-needed attention to the valuable cause.
“And doing all this at the same time as living with dementia yourself is truly inspirational.”
Her husband Scott Mitchell has been more outspoken about Dame Barbara’s illness, previously revealing she often asked him when she could see her deceased mother.
Speaking of his wife’s death, Mitchell said: “It was not the ending Barbara or anyone else living with this very cruel disease deserve.
“I will always be immensely proud of Barbara’s courage, dignity and generosity dealing with her own illness, and still trying to help others by raising awareness for as long as she could.”
Kate Lee, chief executive of the Alzheimer’s Society, added: “Alzheimer’s Society is incredibly grateful to have had Barbara and her husband Scott’s support. What they achieved over the last couple of years for dementia has been truly awe-inspiring.
“They were absolutely key in helping make Dementia Revolution the most successful Virgin Money London Marathon campaign ever, raising a record-breaking £4 million for the Dementia Research Institute that we co-founded, raising far greater awareness of the need to fund research in this area.
“They were also instrumental in highlighting the dire state of social care and the need for change, including joining us to visit the Prime Minister, always driven by their desire to help those desperately struggling to cope with this devastating condition.”
What is Alzheimer’s and how is it caused?
Alzheimer’s is the most common form of dementia, an umbrella term for diseases that cause a decline in brain function.
Of the around 850,000 people in the UK with dementia, between half (50%) and three quarters (75%) have Alzheimer’s.
In the US, more than 5 million people have the disease.
Alzheimer’s is thought to be caused by the build-up of abnormal proteins in and around brain cells.
The naturally-occurring protein amyloid-beta can form damaging plaques between nerve cells in the brain, triggering the disease. The protein tau can also accumulate into damaging tangles within the cells.
Why these proteins malfunction is not entirely clear, however, evidence has shown the processes behind Alzheimer’s begin many years before symptoms emerge.
As more brain cells become affected, the chemical messengers that send signals between the cells decline.
Over time, different areas of the vital organ shrink, typically starting with the region responsible for memories.
While its cause is muddled, Alzheimer’s is known to become more common with age.
People with Down’s syndrome or a family history of the memory-robbing disease are also more at risk.
Head injuries are also increasingly being linked to Alzheimer’s, however, much more research is required to ascertain this.
What are Alzheimer’s symptoms?
Alzheimer’s is a progressive disease, with the relatively mild initial symptoms often being confused for other conditions, like depression.
The rate of decline varies between patients. Certain medicines and health conditions, like strokes or delirium, may accelerate the onset of severe symptoms.
For most, the early stages of Alzheimer’s involve memory lapses, which may result in a person forgetting recent conversations, misplacing items or struggling to find the right word.
Mood changes may also lead to anxiety, agitation, confusion or hesitancy to try new things.
As the disease progresses, a patient’s memory worsens, to the point they may not remember a loved one.
Other symptoms include increasing disorientation, which may result in the patient getting lost or wandering off.
Their speech and sleep may become disturbed, their behaviour more impulsive, and their mood swings more severe.
Some even develop delusions and hallucinations, which may come and go.
At this stage, most patients require help with everyday life, including cooking, washing and dressing.
In the later stages of Alzheimer’s, the symptoms can become more distressing for the patient and their loved ones.
A patient may become suspicious, demanding or even violent.
They may have trouble swallowing or walking, with some also developing incontinence and severe weight loss.
How is Alzheimer’s treated?
Alzheimer’s is incurable, with treatments working to temporarily ease symptoms.
Medicines may be prescribed to increase neurotransmitter levels in the brain, which send signals between nerve cells.
Drugs may also be given to calm challenging behaviour, like aggression.
Therapy and exercises can be carried out to help improve a patient’s memory and problem-solving skills.
Cognitive rehabilitation can also help a patient achieve a specific task, like using a phone.
“Reminiscence work” may also be carried out, which involves talking about things and events from a patient’s past. This usually involves the use of photographs, treasured possessions or music.
Can Alzheimer’s be prevented?
Alzheimer’s is not considered a preventable disease, with patients playing no role in the condition’s onset.
Research has suggested, however, the same lifestyle habits that raise the risk of heart disease may also make a person more susceptible to Alzheimer’s.
These include smoking and obesity, as well as the medical conditions diabetes, high blood pressure and elevated cholesterol.
Eating a healthy diet, exercising regularly, not smoking, and drinking in moderation may therefore help ward off the disease.
Hearing loss, loneliness and untreated depression are also increasingly being linked to Alzheimer’s. There is insufficient evidence, however, that overcoming these prevents the condition.
