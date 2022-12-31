Barbara Walters: Trailblazing US news anchor dies aged 93

Journalist Barbara Walters

Pioneering US TV broadcaster Barbara Walters has died aged 93 after a career spanning half a century.

In 1976, she became the first female anchor on an evening news programme, at ABC News.

Walters - who was born in Boston at the outset of the Great Depression in 1929 - won 12 Emmy awards.

As well as every US president from Richard Nixon to Donald Trump, she interviewed everyone from Cuba's Fidel Castro to Russia's Vladimir Putin.

ABC News confirmed her death on Friday night.

"I have been blessed with a life I never expected," Walters said back in 2000 as she received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.