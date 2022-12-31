Barbara Walters Remembered as ‘a True Legend,’ ‘Modest and Touching’ After Death at 93

Fans, admirers and former colleagues honored broadcast legend Barbara Walters, who died Friday at age 93, hailing her talent and skill as a journalist and the barriers she blew open for women in media over her decades in the business.

“Barbara Walters never flinched when questioning the world’s most powerful people. She held them accountable. She cared about the truth and she made us care too. Fortunately, she inspired many other journalists to be just as unrelenting. We are all better off because of her,” Kareem Abdul-Jabbar wrote.

“Barbara was a true legend, a pioneer not just for women in journalism but journalism itself. She was a one-of-a-kind reporter who landed many of the most important interviews of our time, from heads of state and leaders of regimes to the biggest celebrities and sports icons,” Disney CEO Bob Iger said.

“I had the pleasure of calling Barbara a colleague for more than three decades, but more importantly I was able to call her a dear friend. She will be missed by all of us at the Walt Disney Company,” Iger continued.

“#BarbaraWalters was a trailblazer. She was a mentor to me as well as a friend. So many women broke into the news business because she did her job well,” Maria Shriver said. “She worked so hard & helped a lot of younger women such as myself. Thank you, Barbara, for everything. You paved the way for all of us. You truly did. #RIP.”

“Barbara Walters was an American institution. As the first female national news anchor, she opened the door to endless possibilities for so many girls who wanted to work in TV, myself included. Her impact cannot be overstated. I’ll miss you, Barbara. Thank you for everything,” actress Lynda Carter wrote.

Read on for a sampling of other tributes.

Farewell and rest well, #BarbaraWalters. Thank you for your courage to blaze trails and have difficult conversations that mattered. pic.twitter.com/EiDTAqKGZ4 — Be A King (@BerniceKing) December 31, 2022

I have sad news to share today. Barbara Walters passed away this evening at her home in New York. pic.twitter.com/fxSyU6BQk4 — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) December 31, 2022

Barbara Walters knew Donald Trump was a FRAUD.pic.twitter.com/p53dyt2iMA — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) December 31, 2022

She worked so hard & helped a lot of younger women such as myself. Thank you, Barbara, for everything. You paved the way for all of us. You truly did. #RIP https://t.co/8yS19mb7Wn — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) December 31, 2022

Amid some controversy long forgotten, I briefly defended Barbara Walters and her journalism. Four days letter a hand-written note arrived. It was heartfelt, modest and touching. I ran into her years later and she reminded me of it. RIP to a great soul. https://t.co/D925ISJN78 — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) December 31, 2022

Barbara Walters was an American institution. As the first female national news anchor, she opened the door to endless possibilities for so many girls who wanted to work in TV, myself included. Her impact cannot be overstated. I’ll miss you, Barbara. Thank you for everything. pic.twitter.com/HokDilM6Rj — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) December 31, 2022

If you’re GenX (or older) and you think of Barbara Walters, you probably also think of Gilda’s Baba Wawa. Reunited now. RIP pic.twitter.com/FxUDHMKdcG — April (@ReignOfApril) December 31, 2022

We have lost a true legend with the passing of Barbara Walters. Such a trail blazer. Such a generous woman – I learned so much from working with her. pic.twitter.com/k9PT6d8Xdz — Joan Lunden (@JoanLunden) December 31, 2022

Barbara Walters has died. An icon. She was 93.



(via ABC News) pic.twitter.com/7YYnH3nWKy — Brooke Thomas (@BrookeOnAir) December 31, 2022

Barbara Walters was always kind and generous with me. She was an amazing conversationalist and gave me great advice which I incorporated into my interview technique. A legend has passed. #BarbaraWalters — Tavis Smiley (@tavissmiley) December 31, 2022

Barbara Walters, a legend unlike any other in television. ABC is now airing a special report about her passing. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) December 31, 2022

Rest In Peace, Barbara Walters. Thanks for helping me find my voice. pic.twitter.com/w6V5KhqMlC — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 31, 2022

#RIP Barbara Walters You’ll be missed, truly one of a kind. pic.twitter.com/F8v89w4QdB — Carmen Electra (@carmenelectra) December 31, 2022

Rest in peace to the legendary Barbara Walters who not only opened so many doors for women in news but also gave us iconic moments like this. pic.twitter.com/VTPn4K3wjb — Yashar Ali یاشار (@yashar) December 31, 2022