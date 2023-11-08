Barbara Walters' NYC Home of 30 Years, Where She Lived Until Her Death, Has Officially Found a Buyer

The late TV icon's five-bedroom, five-bathroom property overlooks Central Park on Manhattan's Upper East Side

An interested buyer has officially signed a contract to buy Barbara Walters' longtime NYC home, according to the listing.

The late TV icon and creator of The View, who died in December 2022 at age 93, lived in the Manhattan home for 30 years until her death. Nearly four months later in April, the five-bedroom, five-bathroom property hit the market for $19.75 million.

While the historic abode's final sale price is not yet confirmed, the asking price was knocked down to $17.75 million earlier in November. In October, Bonhams announced that a few of Walters' personal belongings from her home — including furniture, art, jewelry and clothing — would be up for auction in cities like Boston (Walters' hometown), Los Angeles, Paris, London, Hong Kong and New York City.

Located on the sixth floor of a 1925 building on the Upper East Side, the sprawling residence with views over Central Park appears to be nearly identical to when Walters called it home.

Alexa Lambert of Compass held the listing.

Upon entering through a mirrored gallery, visitors are greeted by the expansive living room, which overlooks Fifth Avenue and Central Park beyond. Along with a wood-burning, marble fireplace the space features herringbone wood floors and built-in bookcases.

One side of the living room flows directly into the elegant formal dining area, adorned with crystal chandeliers and pink patterned wallpaper.

On the opposite side lies a cozy library with a pair of window seats and wood-lined walls.

In the light-filled primary bedroom, a similar floral theme to the dining room is echoed on the custom cabinetry and decor throughout.

Attached is a spacious dressing room lounge with glossy red walls and an expanse of mirror. The space is also equipped with a vanity and extensive storage.

Shortly after her death on December 30, 2022, Walters' representative Cindi Berger confirmed to PEOPLE that the iconic journalist died in her New York City home.

"Barbara Walters passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones. She lived a big life," Berger said. "She lived her life with no regrets. She was a trailblazer not only for female journalists, but for all women."

Walters is remembered for her unique ability to draw confessions, tears and insights from her subjects. As former Walt Disney Company CEO Robert Iger (who worked with Walters during her many years at ABC) put it: "She was a one-of-a-kind reporter who landed many of the most important interviews of our time, from heads of state and leaders of regimes to the biggest celebrities and sports icons.

From Fidel Castro to Elizabeth Taylor, her subjects ran the gamut of why they captured the world's attention — but Walters' signature interview style remained incisive and impressive for decades.

