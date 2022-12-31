Barbara Walters' Emotional Goodbye to The View : See Generations of Women in Broadcast Honor the TV Legend

When Barbara Walters retired from The View in 2014, a sea of female journalists from across the news business surprised her with one epic tribute.

The legendary broadcaster, who died on Friday at the age of 93, was a trailblazer in the industry — making history as the first female co-host on the Today show and the first woman to co-anchor a network nightly news broadcast.

Those pioneering milestones made her an icon for women in broadcasting, a fact celebrated during her final appearance on The View, the woman-powered talk show she created for ABC in 1997.

It began when then co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Sherri Shepherd and Jenny McCarthy were joined at the View table by Oprah Winfrey, in an unannounced appearance that left Walters in shock.

"I had to be here for your last show, to celebrate you, because of what you have meant to me," Winfrey told Walters. "You have literally meant the world to me. ... Like everyone else, I want to thank you for being a pioneer and everything that word means. It means being the first; the first in the room to knock down the door, to break down the barriers, to pave the road that we all walk on. I thank you for that. And I thank you for the courage it took every day to get up and keep doing it."

"As you embark on this next chapter of your life, I wish for all that you also wished for me at the time," Winfrey added, recalling the support Walters gave her when she retired. "You said to me, 'I want you to take a little rest.' I not only want you to rest, I want you to have everything that your heart desires."

Ida Mae Astute/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

But that was only the beginning. Not long after that, Winfrey took the mic and dropped the biggest surprise of all — bringing on stage 25 female newscasters from across the industry, all there to wish Walters their best.

Among the long and varied parade of newswomen was Diane Sawyer, Robin Roberts, Lara Spencer, Elizabeth Vargas, Amy Robach, Deborah Roberts, Juju Chang, Katie Couric, Savannah Guthrie, Natalie Morales, Tamron Hall, Maria Shriver, Cynthia McFadden, Meredith Vieira, Kathie Lee Gifford, Hoda Kotb, Jane Pauley, Gayle King, Elisabeth Hasselbeck, Gretchen Carlson, Lisa Ling, Deborah Norvell, Paula Zahn, Connie Chung and Joan Lunden.

"Many of the incredible women that have been influenced by you, and we all have been influenced by you, are here for you today," Winfrey said. "And we all proudly stand on your shoulders, Barbara Walters, as we honor you."

As all gathered around the desk and stood behind her, Walters delivered an emotional message to the women gathered before her.

"This is my legacy," said Walters, noting the special group of women there for her that day. "These are my legacy. And I thank you all."

Ida Mae Astute/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

The 2014 episode of The View had been billed as Walters's farewell to daytime television.

Other highlights of the episode included video messages from Hillary Clinton and Michael Douglas, as well as a very funny segment of Walters in an interview with former Saturday Night Live star Cheri Oteri doing her impeccable Walters impersonation.

"I may be available for supermarket openings and charity auctions," Walters had joked at the hour's close.

Since her departure, The View has continued to offer well-wishes to Walters from time to time, particularly on her birthday (September 25).

"Our mentor, our queen," longtime co-host Joy Behar, 80, said last year. "We want to wish you the very best, Barbara. I hope you're watching. You can see that your idea continues to thrive."

Many of the show's co-hosts, since Walters' death, have been sharing their memories of the TV icon on social media.

"The View family is so very lucky to have called Barbara Walters our creator, colleague and friend. We're heartbroken at the news of her passing," a message on the show's twitter account sent Friday read. "She was a pioneering television icon that shattered many glass ceilings as a woman in the industry, including creating The View in 1997 to champion women's voices. We're proud to be part of her legacy. She'll be forever remembered and missed."

The View airs weekdays (11:00 a.m. ET) on ABC.

