Barbara Walters Has Died at Age 93

Pioneer and television icon Barbara Walters has died at the age of 93. With over fifty years of experience in broadcast -- bringing the world some of the most iconic interviews -- Walters was the first female U.S. network news anchor.

Setting a new standard in an industry largely made up of men in the '70s, Walters rose to stardom from her celebrated interviews and quickly became a household name -- her 12 Emmy awards are a testament to that. From her work at NBC, and four decades at ABC, Walters also filled the role of co-host of 20/20 before launching The View.

Walters' publicist Cindi Berger's statement reads, "She lived her life with no regrets. She was a trailblazer not only for female journalists, but for all women." Walters died peacefully at her home in New York.

On October 4, 1976, Barbara Walters made her debut on ABC News, co-anchoring "ABC Evening News” with Harry Reasoner. https://t.co/si1Q0HuMgW pic.twitter.com/6Eca0vDx6C — ABC News (@ABC) December 31, 2022

Simplest and best tribute to exemplify the Barbara Walters legacy :



On her final show on The View, they just brought one female journalist after another to honour her. All ages, races, from NBC to FOX, to say thank you. She’s completely overwhelmed and touched. pic.twitter.com/923BqlU7CG — Lucas Meyer (@meyer_lucas) December 31, 2022

Barbara Walters was an American institution. As the first female national news anchor, she opened the door to endless possibilities for so many girls who wanted to work in TV, myself included. Her impact cannot be overstated. I’ll miss you, Barbara. Thank you for everything. pic.twitter.com/HokDilM6Rj — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) December 31, 2022