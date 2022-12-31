How Barbara Walters’ Career Mirrored the Rise of Network TV News as a Cultural Force

Cynthia Littleton
·5 min read

It’s hard to imagine Barbara Walters as anything other than a marquee-name, intrepid and pioneering journalist. But she didn’t get there overnight. A look back at the early career of the broadcast journalist, who died Dec. 30 at age 93, as documented in the pages of Variety shows the clear trajectory of a well-connected, industrious young woman who was destined to reach the summit of New York media and literati circles.

Variety’s coverage of Walters’ climb starting in the early 1950s also neatly tracks the rise of network TV news as a cultural force, and the subsequent evolution of TV news personalities into celebrities.

More from Variety

Walters’ status as the daughter of Broadway producer, booking agent and nightclub owner Lou Walters surely afforded her an early entrée into attention from Variety. Her first few references always included a reference to her father’s showbiz pedigree. But it wasn’t long before the younger Walters was earning items on her own. Barbara Walters stood out for the quality of her work even before she was on camera.

Variety noted when she went out on her now-famous assignment for “Today” of becoming a trainee Playboy Bunny – a mention that no doubt helped cement that part of her legend in industry circles. Variety reviewers also praised her work as a writer and producer, including her skill at hard news subjects such as a September 1964 “Today” report on a spike in tuberculosis cases in upstate New York.

Taken as a whole, Variety’s coverage of Walters’ early career proves just how hard she worked to get to the heights she scaled. And it offers a unique and insightful prism on the evolution of television news, as an information medium and as a cultural force. Because Walters was part of the New York-based world of broadcast news, she was a regular in weekly Variety by the early 1960s, but she was barely mentioned in Hollywood-based Daily Variety until the mid-1970s.

Jan. 14, 1953
Jan. 14, 1953

Walters became synonymous with the modern image of the intrepid journalist going the extra mile to land the big interview. But early on she did work in the realm of PR and advertising before she planted roots on the editorial side at NBC News’ “Today.”

June 20, 1956
June 20, 1956

Barbara Walters’ debut in Variety came when Eisenhower was in the White House. She merited a mention high in the “From the Production Centres” column (I have no idea why we used that spelling for Centers) that ran on page 56 of the July 30, 1952, weekly edition. It’s a mention that she is joining the “flackery” (aka PR) department of WNBC-TV and WNBT radio.

March, 31, 1954
March, 31, 1954

She shifted into programming for WNBC-TV by early 1953 as was noted in the Jan. 14, 1953, edition of weekly. Walters was part of a newly formed team of execs at WNBC-TV that included future “Lou Grant” writer Leon Takotyan.

Walters work as a writer-producer on the half-hour Monday-Friday daytime series “The Eloise McElhone Show” was lightly praised in a review in the March 31, 1954, weekly edition. From the who-knew file, Walters worked on the show with former MGM child star Freddie Bartholomew as he made the career transition into directing.

By the June 20, 1956, edition of weekly, Walters was prominent enough as a producer on CBS’ “Good Morning” show hosted by Will Rogers Jr., to earn a personal mention in the “Television Chatter” column that she was heading out on a trip to Mexico to celebrate her first wedding anniversary.

Walters moved through a few PR firms in the early 1960s before landing at “Today.” In the March 21, 1961, edition, Variety noted her shuffle from “Tex McCrary’s public relations outfit,” where she headed the TV and radio department, for a similar post with Rowland Co.” This was of course at a time when advertising agencies held great sway over the development and greenlighting of TV programs.

Dec. 26, 1962
Dec. 26, 1962

Walters’ big Bunny moment came during Peak “Mad Men” era. The Dec. 26, 1962, edition of weekly teased her special report to come for “Today.” It aired five days later on Monday, Dec. 31.

Dec. 18, 1963
Dec. 18, 1963

Walters also had a front-row seat to Camelot thanks to her prominence as a journalist. As noted in the June 27, 1962, edition of weekly, she traveled with first lady Jacqueline Kennedy for a feature for Ladies Home Journal – all while working still long hours for “Today.”

Her 1963 marriage to producer and executive Lee Guber (grandfather of Rolling Stone editor-in-chief Noah Shachtman) grabbed two mentions in 1963, one in June 1963 for the engagement and one in December of that year after the knot was tied.

Sept. 30, 1964
Sept. 30, 1964
Sept. 30, 1964
Sept. 30, 1964

The following year, Walters’ work for “Today” on a tough story about tuberculosis was singled out as “expertly handled” in a review in the Sept. 30, 1964, edition of weekly.

The same year, Walters was featured in one of Variety’s signature oddball news items that our predecessors loved to run in a small box at the top of a page.

As someone who kept her finger on the pulse, Variety noted in the Dec. 9, 1964, edition that Walters of course showed off her football chops in her probing interview with the wife of then-embattled New York Giants quarterback Y.A. Tittle.

Dec. 9, 1964
Dec. 9, 1964

Walters took another great leap the following year as her star truly begins to rise. In the Sept. 8, 1965, edition of weekly, a long-ish item on “the busy Miss Walters” captures the period when Walters became a celebrity in her own right. The blurb notes that the woman “who usually does the interviewing,” would be featured the following week on the popular syndicated daytime series “The Mike Douglas Show.” She was set to be interviewed and sing on the show — just one of many passions Walters pursued throughout her extraordinary life.

Sept. 8, 1965
Sept. 8, 1965

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.

Latest Stories

  • Johnston, Seguin lead Stars over Wild 4-1

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Wyatt Johnston scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period and Tyler Seguin scored twice as the Dallas Stars defeated the Minnesota Wild 4-1 on Thursday. Jamie Benn also scored for the Stars, who outshot Minnesota 43-25. Jake Oettinger made 24 saves for his third straight victory. Kirill Kaprizov scored his 20th goal of the season for Minnesota. Marc-Andre Fleury made 39 saves. Dallas won the special teams battle, scoring twice on three power plays and blanking the

  • Questions for Maple Leafs as Morgan Rielly returns to lineup

    Morgan Rielly is moving closer to returning to the ice for the first time since injuring his knee in a game against the New York Islanders on Nov. 21 but Sheldon Keefe must decide how to deploy his first choice defenceman on the power play and the penalty kill.

  • Brady, Bucs take aim at NFC South title against Panthers

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers don’t have to sort through a bunch of potential tiebreaker scenarios to know what they need to do to win the NFC South and host a first-round playoff game. Beat the Panthers on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium, and Tom Brady and the first-place Bucs (7-8) will repeat as division champions and earn a postseason berth for the third straight year regardless of what happens in the final week of the regular season. Carolina (6-9), which

  • Filip Forsberg racks up 3 points, Predators rout Ducks 6-1

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Filip Forsberg had a goal and two assists in his 600th career game, and Colton Sissons added a goal and an assist in the Nashville Predators' 6-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday. Yakov Trenin, Thomas Novak, Roman Josi and Nino Niederreiter also scored in the Predators' third win in 11 games. Juuse Saros made 26 saves as Nashville opened a quick two-game West Coast road trip by snapping a two-game skid. “We're almost halfway through the season, and I don't think we

  • 'Pretty unacceptable': Nurse questions Raptors' identity after loss to Grizzlies

    The Grizzlies took a decisive win in Toronto, as the Raptors' playoff hopes continue to dwindle.

  • Vegas overcomes Forsberg's hat trick, beats Nashville in OT

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nic Hague scored on a shot on a delayed penalty with 2:56 left in overtime, helping the Vegas Golden Knights overcome a hat trick by Filip Forsberg in a 5-4 win over the Nashville Predators on Saturday. Vegas is 4-0 on the final day of the year, and heading into the new year with a Western Conference-leading 52 points. Three players had a multiple-point game for the Knights. Chandler Stephenson had a goal and and two assists, Keegan Kolesar a goal and an assist, and Mark Stone a

  • As he turns 38, LeBron is clear: He still wants title shots

    MIAMI (AP) — It was 2006. LeBron James wasn’t even midway through his first stint in Cleveland. He made the playoffs for the first time, was already a globally recognized star and well on his way to becoming the game’s best player. As a 21-year-old, he averaged 30.2 points. Fast forward 16 years. He’s left Cleveland, gone to Miami, won two championships, gotten married, became a father of three, gone back to Cleveland, won another championship, left for Los Angeles, won a fourth championship wit

  • T.J. Hockenson proves perfect fit for Vikings' offense

    EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — When tight end Irv Smith Jr. injured an ankle in Week 8, the Minnesota Vikings quickly added T.J. Hockenson in a trade with Detroit. Smith got hurt two days before the trade deadline, but Minnesota knew the importance of the tight end spot and identified Hockenson’s availability and potential to fill a pivotal role. Hockenson has proven to be the perfect fit, never more than this past Sunday, when he had a career game as the Vikings beat the New York Giants. “He’s a huge part

  • Splitting up Matthews and Marner has worked a treat for Maple Leafs

    Pairing Auston Matthews with William Nylander and putting them on a line with Michael Bunting has created an offensive juggernaut for the Leafs, something that would have been unimaginable when Matthews was producing magic alongside Mitch Marner.

  • The best viral NHL videos of 2022

    Biden's "Batman" slip up, Kodak Black's debauchery, and Auston Matthews breaking down his crossbar collision headline our top NHL videos of the year.

  • Vassell, Johnson help Spurs hold on to beat Jazz, 126-122

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Devin Vassell had 24 points, Keldon Johnson added 21 points and the San Antonio Spurs fended off the Utah Jazz in the final minutes for a 126-122 victory Monday night. The Spurs led 121-110 with 2 1/2 minutes remaining. The Jazz scored seven points in 33 seconds, but they could not complete the rally. Lauri Markkanen had 32 points and Jordan Clarkson added 25 points for Utah, which had won two straight. Clarkson’s 3-pointer pulled Utah within 123-120 with 30.1 seconds remainin

  • Turner, Haliburton help Pacers beat Paul, Clippers 131-130

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Myles Turner scored 34 points, Tyrese Haliburton had 24 points and 10 assists, including 14 points in the final four minutes, and the Indiana Pacers held on for a 131-130 win over Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday. George scored 45 points, the most by a Clippers player this season, in his return to Indianapolis and Kawhi Leonard had 24 points, seven assists and five rebounds. Leonard missed a 3-pointer from the right wing that would have tied the game at 13

  • Tagovailoa's return still very unclear, even to his brother

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remained away from Miami Dolphins meetings on Thursday, yet another indicator that his latest concussion will keep him sidelined for this weekend’s trip to face the New England Patriots and possibly even longer. Nobody knows when he’ll be back. Not even his brother. Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa — speaking Thursday in advance of Friday’s Duke’s Mayo Bowl in Charlotte, North Carolina — told The Associated Press that he has offered his

  • Tatum, Brown score 29 each and Celtics beat Clippers 116-110

    BOSTON (AP) — Even from atop the NBA standings, the Boston Celtics remember the losses. Three weeks after absorbing their worst one of the season in Los Angeles, the Celtics turned back the Clippers in Boston 116-110 on Thursday night, getting 29 points apiece from Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. “We definitely wanted to play better than we played last time,” Brown said. “Those guys beat us up pretty bad in L.A. So we wanted to change the narrative tonight on our home floor and come out and get a

  • Czechia stuns Canada with big win in world juniors opener

    Tomas Suchanek made 37 saves as Czechia stunned host Canada 5-2 on the opening day of the 2022 World Junior Championship in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

  • Seahawks clinging to postseason hopes entering final 2 weeks

    RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Three full games have passed since the most recent time the Seattle Seahawks found themselves in the lead. That’s 180 minutes of game time spent playing opposite the formula that worked so well for Seattle just a couple of months ago when it looked like a sure playoff team. Seattle’s third straight loss and fifth in the past six games came last Saturday in a 24-10 setback at Kansas City where the Seahawks stumbled with clear chances to put a scare into one of the best teams

  • NBC's 'Sunday Night Football' rolls with new broadcast crew

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Broadcast crews sometimes face the same challenges as the NFL teams they cover. Both adjust to personnel changes, schedule adjustments and study game tapes. Although NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” featured new faces in the booth and production truck before the season started, the broadcasts continue to deliver at a high level. “Sunday Night Football” is on pace to be prime time’s top show for the 12th consecutive year. Through last Sunday’s overtime game between the Tampa Bay B

  • CF Montreal signs defender George Campbell to three-year contract

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal signed defender George Campbell to a three-year contract on Friday. The deal includes an option year for the 2026 season, the Major League Soccer club said in a release. The 21-year-old centre back was acquired by CF Montreal on Dec. 13 from Atlanta United FC. Campbell played in 36 regular-season games over three seasons with Atlanta. He has also made two appearances for the American U20 national team. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 30, 2022. Th

  • Rangers relegate No. 1 pick Alexis Lafrenière to the press box

    The Rangers are benching the first overall pick in 2020 for a crucial game against the Lightning as Lafrenière's NHL struggles trudge on.

  • Injury-plagued Avs could consider giving up on season

    The Colorado Avalanche have found themselves in an injury crisis this season, including losing star men Nathan MacKinnon and Gabriel Landeskog. The defending champions are Stanley Cup contenders if they can get healthy but should the Avs consider giving up on the year and claiming a draft lottery pick?