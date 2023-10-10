Barbara Walters' Belongings Are Going on a Tour Across the World Before Being Put Up for Auction

The legendary broadcaster's collection includes art, jewelry, clothing, furniture and personal items

Douglas Kirkland/Corbis via Getty Barbara Walters

Barbara Walters' philanthropy is continuing on past her death.

A collection of Barbara Walters’ possessions is touring Bonhams' showrooms in the United States and across the globe. Then, those highlights plus other pieces of art, jewelry, clothing, furniture, and personal items will go on auction online and in-person in New York to support select charities.

A press release on Bonhams’ website explains that the items come from Walters’ Upper East Side home, which she lived in for 30 years. The statement reads, “The collection offers over 300 lots of American Art, jewelry, fashion, furniture, and decorative items as well as cherished personal effects.”

Courtesy Bonhams Barbara Walter's engagement ring.

The items are currently on tour around the world, after starting in Walters' hometown of Boston from Oct. 6 to Oct. 8. The collection will go to Los Angeles from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12 before heading abroad.

The lots will be split between Paris from Oct. 16 to Oct. 19 and Hong Kong from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19 before moving on to London from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25.

Finally, the collection will come to New York from Oct. 30 to Nov. 2 in anticipation of the live auction on Nov. 6.

Courtesy Bonhams

However, those unable to make it to the city that never sleeps can participate in the online auction anytime from Oct. 29 to Nov. 7.

The global exhibits will be open to all with free entry, according to Bonhams' website.

The press release states: “As directed by Walters, a committed philanthropist, the net proceeds of the sale will benefit charities dear to Walters.”

Gary Gershoff/WireImage Barbara Walters

“My mother was a devoted journalist, loyal friend, and loving mother. Our home was always filled with interesting and beautiful reminders of her incredible, diverse life," said Walters’ daughter, Jacqueline Danforth, in the release. “I know she would find comfort that these pieces she cherished so much will be enjoyed and cared for.”

Highlights in the collection include works by American artists, like John Singer Sargent, John Whorf, and Childe Hassam; and a special gift from Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas, with whom she shared a birthday.

Walters’ engagement ring from Merv Adelson, featuring a Harry Winston diamond weighing 13.84 carats, is estimated at between $600,000 and $900,000. Also among the jewelry collection are a pair of JAR gem-set earrings (estimated between $200,000 and $300,000) and a ruby-and-diamond brooch ($12,000 — $18,000).

PEOPLE confirmed that the legendary broadcaster died on Dec. 30 at age 93. In a statement, Walters' representative Cindi Berger told PEOPLE that the star "passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones."

"She lived a big life," Berger continued. "She lived her life with no regrets. She was a trailblazer not only for female journalists, but for all women."

Raymond Borea/Hulton Archive/Getty

Walters had a very storied career in journalism. After working her way through the ranks at NBC's Today show, she eventually became the show's first female co-host in 1974. She then went on to become the first female anchor on an evening news show in 1976 upon joining ABC News.

Thereafter, Walters co-hosted 20/20 from 1979 through 2004. She also created The View, which she helped co-host from 1997 to 2014.

Walters never remarried after divorcing her third husband, Adelson, in 1992. She is survived by Danforth, whom she shares with ex-husband Lee Guber.

