Barbara Thompson, saxophonist celebrated for her jazz fusion music and composer of the theme tune for A Touch of Frost – obituary

Barbara Thompson - Martyn Goddard

Barbara Thompson, who has died aged 77, was a trailblazing saxophonist and flautist who battered down barriers to break into the then male-dominated world of British jazz, becoming widely celebrated for her groundbreaking fusion music, notably with Paraphernalia, the innovative band she fronted for more than 30 years.

Yet it was the unlikely catalyst of a TV detective show that launched her into mainstream culture when her haunting sax solo featured prominently on the long-running Channel 4 series A Touch Of Frost, starring David Jason. In part based on The Fanaid Grove, a mournful traditional Irish folk tune from Donegal, which originally featured on her 1990 album Songs From the Center of the Earth, it was re-written by Barbara and her husband Jon Hiseman as the show’s emotive title music, and became synonymous with Frost throughout its 18-year run.

Its success made little difference to Barbara Thompson’s philosophy, built on the belief expressed in her 2020 autobiography Journey to a Destination Unknown that “music is a gateway to the world – there is no limit to where it can lead, and the challenges never stop.”

To this end she turned her back on a potential career in classical music to pursue her passion for jazz, overcoming many obstacles – not least the hostile reactions of many male peers – to explore new directions for the music. “I’ve never looked at myself as a female saxophonist,” she said. “I am simply a musician, and was never afraid to put myself on the line.”

Barbara Gracey Thompson was born in Oxford on July 27 1944, the daughter of David Thompson, registrar at the Court of Criminal Appeal, and Joan. A grandfather played piano while a grandmother was a cellist and, as a schoolgirl in London, she learnt recorder, clarinet and piano at school, going on to play in her early teens with the London Schools Symphony Orchestra.

Paraphernalia's 1979 album

She went on to secretarial college, played in different student bands, and in 1964 won a place at the Royal College of Music, studying clarinet, flute, piano, saxophone and composition.

However, watching the great American alto sax player Johnny Hodges in concert with Duke Ellington triggered her passion for the sax. “It was the most expressive sound I’d ever heard. So I got an alto sax and practised like mad trying to play like him.”

The rare sight of a young female wielding a saxophone attracted considerable attention. She had short spells playing with the Ivy Benson Girl Band – learning, among other things, how to fend off the unwelcome attentions of male admirers – and the all-female pop group the She Trinity, who supported The Who on a few occasions.

With her husband Jon Hiseman in the 1970s - Lifebooks Ltd

But her early attempts to be accepted as a serious jazz musician were not often successful; turning up for auditions she would be met with silent stares or told she would have to glam herself up and wear sexy clothes to get anywhere. Even when she jammed with bands, she was expected to play routine classics and was discouraged from playing anything adventurous or original.

Letting her sax do the talking, she gradually assumed her place at the vanguard of the new British jazz scene, making her mark with the New Jazz Orchestra, led by Neil Ardley, and working with leading contemporaries such as Ian Carr, Jack Bruce, Graham Bond, Georgie Fame, John Mayall and, most significantly, Jon Hiseman, drummer with the band Colosseum, who she married in 1967 and collaborated with on many projects.

Onstage at the 1981 Capital Radio Jazz Festival in Knebworth - Odile Noel/Alamy

A stint at the Palace Theatre in London playing in the pit orchestra of the show Cabaret hardened her desire to create and play her own music and, after spells working with the Bill Le Sage Trio and Don Rendell, she formed the Barbara Thompson Quintet and became a regular at Ronnie Scott’s club in Soho.

Free of musical restraints, she fearlessly explored new musical territories, combining soaring solos on tenor, alto and soprano sax with virtuoso flute-playing on expansive pieces like her 1970 work Improvisations for Octet and Strings in Three Movements, melding jazz, rock, blues and classical.

She formed her most enduring band, Paraphernalia, in 1975, and through many different incarnations they released 17 albums, cementing her reputation as one of Britain’s finest jazz musicians.

Her restless energy and thirst to experiment led to numerous other diverse projects, including work with United Jazz & Rock Ensemble, the nine-piece Latin band Jubiaba, a 19-piece big band Moving Parts, and Jon Hiseman’s Colosseum, as well as classical collaborations with the Medici String Quartet. She also composed and performed a saxophone concerto with the Freiburg Festival Orchestra.

One of her most surprising – and celebrated – collaborations was with Andrew Lloyd Webber, originally on the 1978 album, Variations, which led to a friendship and association, and she contributed to his shows Cats, Starlight Express and Tell Me On a Sunday.

Playing the flute in 1997 she started to experience stiffness in her fingers, and she was eventually diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. In 2001 she announced a farewell tour, although she was able to return to the stage as new medications were developed, and she continued to be a prolific composer.

With the star of A Touch of Frost, David Jason, in 1997 - ITV/Shutterstock

Her final Paraphernalia recording, The Last Fandango, took 10 years to complete before being released in 2015, although an album of her new compositions were showcased on 2021’s Bulletproof, played by other members of Paraphernalia and selected young musicians, including vocals by her daughter Ana Gracey.

She was appointed MBE for services to music in 1996, and a 14-CD box set Live At The BBC was released on the Repertoire label in 2020.

Barbara Thompson’s husband Jon Hiseman died in 2018, and she is survived by their son and daughter

Barbara Thompson, born July 27 1944, died July 9 2022