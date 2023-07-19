Barbara Palvin wore three wedding dresses to marry Dylan Sprouse

After getting together back in 2018 when Dylan Sprouse slid into Barbara Palvin's DMs (talk about a modern-day romance), the pair finally confirmed the news of their September 2022 engagement in a V Magazine shoot just last month. And now, they're officially married!

Yep, actor Dylan, 30, and model Barbara, 29, tied the knot in a ceremony in Barbra's home country of Hungary on 15th July and we've finally got a glimpse of the photos. The couple shared an inside look from their big day with Vogue, with the publication posting pics on Instagram, and spoiler alert: we are obsessed.

Obviously, our first priority was seeing exactly what Barbara wore to walk down the aisle. Though it seems she took a leaf out of Sofia Richie's book as the model opted for not one, not two, but three different wedding dresses for the occasion – just as Sofia did.

First up, a custom silk ivory gown from Vivienne Westwood. The corseted bustier and structured skirt matching up perfectly with Barbara's brief of a timeless and classic dress for the ceremony. They exchanged vows in a chapel just outside of Budapest, the same church where Barbara's parents were married 34 years ago.

Tiffany & Co. created a ’90s-inspired choker for the bride that perfectly complemented the dress, while over-the-elbow gloves and a tulle veil completed the look.

For Barbara's second dress, she wanted something she could easily dance the night away in, and her mid-length dress with chiffon hem and criss-cross back by Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini was a young and fun choice. (Short wedding dresses are a *huge* trend this season, FYI.) She told Vogue, "It was the best choice. The dress made me feel like a modern princess."

And for her final dress of the evening, Barbara honoured Hungarian tradition with a red design. "There is also a Hungarian tradition where you have to wear a red dress after midnight – it’s called menyecske ruha,” she explained to Vogue.

“There was no question – I had to wear a Hungarian designer for this one, so I chose Mero. They created the dress of my dreams. It was sexy and sweet but also comfortable – exactly what I wanted."

All three of Barbara's wedding dresses were worn with Jimmy Choo shoes, designed to match the colours and style of each dress.

With an American wedding set to take place later this year in California, Barbara said of their first wedding, "[This past weekend] was supposed to be an intimate event, but we ended up having 115 guests because there are a lot of people we care about and we wanted them all to be there."

Another wedding means more wedding dresses for us to admire, though Barbara did set the bar prettyyy high for herself. We can't wait to see what she wears for wedding number two!

