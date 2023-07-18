Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse Are Married

The couple tied the knot in Barbara's home country.

Congratulations are in order for Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse as the longtime couple has officially tied the knot. According to People, the two got married over the weekend in Hungary — Palvin's home country — though the couple's reps declined to comment.

Bors Online first reported that the ceremony was held in a church outside of Budapest. The outlet also obtained images of Palvin in her wedding dress: a scoop-neck, A-line gown that she accessorized with sheer opera gloves, a long veil, and a silver choker. She wore her caramel hair down and straight.

Palvin and Sprouse shared the news of their engagement in an interview and shoot with V Magazine last month. Although the proposal came last September, the two shared that wanted to keep the engagement private for a while.

"We didn't necessarily feel the need to be fully transparent with the public about that aspect of our engagement," Sprouse said at the time. "What we wanted to do with Stephen [Gan] and the V team is make something that was kind of tongue-in-cheek about the nature of private versus public. We're playing with the idea of perception."

Eventually, the internet found out (like they always do), and the couple's team encouraged them to share the information with the public. "When some people leaked the information that we got engaged, our PR team was like, 'Hey, so you guys should do maybe a post about it or talk to this magazine or talk to that magazine,'" Palvin explained. "That really annoyed me because I knew we were building this story up. So, I’m very happy that we ended up doing it our way."

Palvin and Sprouse met in 2018 at a party and moved in together in January 2019, according to People. It wasn't until February of that year that Palvin finally met Dylan's twin brother Cole Sprouse, who also served as Dylan's best man.

