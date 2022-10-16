Barbara Kingsolver brings Charles Dickens to Appalachia in compassionate 'Demon Copperhead'

In her new novel “Demon Copperhead” (Harper, 560 pp., ★★★ out of four, out Tuesday), Barbara Kingsolver transports the plot of Charles Dickens’ “David Copperfield” to late-1990s Appalachia. It’s a clever and grimly fitting conceit: Poverty, neglect and a frayed safety net are as true to life in contemporary rural Virginia as they were in Victorian England.

It’s also perfect territory for Kingsolver, who like Dickens has often used her fiction to advance social-justice causes. Some of the flaws in her approach still apply here – the notes of sanctimony, the occasional compulsion to lecture. But the voice of Demon, the novel’s puckish narrator, is so original, and the plot so engrossingly hectic, that there’s less room for that didacticism to intrude.

Readers of Dickens’ 1850 novel will easily note Kingsolver’s various transpositions. David’s cruel stepfather, Murdstone, becomes Murrell Stone, a violently abusive truck driver. His charismatic but shallow friend Steerforth becomes a high school football star nicknamed Fast Forward. The cash-strapped Micawber family becomes the McCobbs, constantly pursuing failed money-making schemes, from Amway to dog breeding. A punishing boarding school becomes a punishing tobacco farm, and so on. (Jip, the irritating lapdog of David’s first wife, Dora, remains an irritating lapdog named Jip.)

But “Demon Copperhead” is more interesting in the places where it doesn’t strictly map to its source material. Where much of Dickens’ original is concerned with David’s rise as a writer, Demon spends much of the novel spiraling down. Though he’s a talented artist and high school football player, a knee injury leads him to an oxycontin addiction. He soon falls for Dori (aka Dora), who has her own bad habits, and together they become “storybook orphans on drugs.” In “Copperfield,” Dickens called out the immorality and manipulative streaks in English society through characters like Uriah Heep (transformed into an assistant football coach nicknamed U-Haul). Here the crisis is systemic, and it has a larger body count.

“If you are making a rich person happy, or a regular person feel rich, aka better than other people, the money rolls,” Demon observes. “If it’s lowlifes you’re looking after, not so much. And if it’s kids, good luck, because anything to do with improving the life of a child is on the bottom.”

Kingsolver’s challenge is to make her hero a success story in the midst of tragedy and precarity, something Dickens struggled with in “Copperfield” as well. She pulls it off in part thanks to some clever plotting. But the story is mainly buoyed by Demon’s voice – straight-talking, alert, witty and hard to deceive. In other words, a defiant retort to stereotypes about Appalachia. He’s mouthy and smart in a contemporary way, but he’s making the same call for attention and compassion Dickens did more than a century and a half ago: “It’s all we want, we ragged boys of the world. To live as men.”

