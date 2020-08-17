Barbara Corcoran Shares Letter She Wrote That Convinced Shark Tank to Hire Her After Rejection

Eric McCandless via Getty

Barbara Corcoran's story is proof that if at first you don't succeed, try try again.

Nearly 12 years ago, the real estate mogul and TV personality began her role on Shark Tank, on which she and her fellow panel of hosts "give people from all walks of life the chance to chase the American dream and potentially secure business deals that could make them millionaires," ABC explains.

Although Corcoran, 71, has become one of the most recognizable faces on the show, the opportunity almost didn't happen.

In an an Instagram post shared over the weekend, Corcoran revealed that after she was asked to join the business-themed series, the show "changed their mind" and considered another woman for the spot.

"How I turned a ‘no’ into a ‘yes’! I was almost on my way to Hollywood to film the first season of Shark Tank 12 years ago when I was told the show had changed their mind," Corcoran captioned the post.

Choosing not to take no for an answer, Corcoran wrote a lengthy letter to "the big boss" that resulted in her securing her spot on Shark Tank.

RELATED: Shark Tank's Barbara Corcoran Gets Back $388K Stolen in Phishing Scam: 'I'm Thrilled!'

View photos

Barbara Corcoran/Instagram Barbara Corcoran's Instagram post

"I'm smiling bright today about the letter I wrote to the big boss that turned my fortune around and the 12 wonderful years I’ve spent helping entrepreneurs make their dreams come true on Shark Tank," said Corcoran.

The letter, written to a man called "Mark" — presumably executive producer Mark Burnett — began: "I understand you've asked another girl to dance instead of me. Although I appreciate being reserved as a fall-back, I'm much more accustomed to coming in first."

She then went on to list three reasons as to why he should "consider inviting" herself and the other women "to L.A. for your try outs."

"I do my best when my back's against the wall. I love the heat of the competition as I've learned it brings out my best. I've had all my big successes on the heels of rejection and frankly, it's right up my alley. There was Sister Stella Marie in 5th grade who said I'd always be stupid just because I couldn't read. Then there was the New York old boy network trying to lock me out of their real estate fortunes, until I became their largest competitor," she began.

"There there was The Donald himself who wrongly swore in court I'd never see a penny of the $4 [million] commission he owed me for saving his ass and making the largest land deal in the city's history," she wrote. "And of course there was my ex-partner Ramone Simone who parted with the words, 'You know you'll never succeed without me!' I consider your rejection a lucky charm."

RELATED: Barbara Corcoran Says Brother Had Heart Condition Before His Death in Dominican Republic

Secondly, Corcoran continued, "If you have both ladies in LA, you can mix it up a bit and see which personalities make the best combination for your show. I've found in building teams myself that the combination of personalities is always more important than the expertise or strengths of single individuals. You may even drop a man for me because, believe it or not, I'm just as smart and mean as the next guy."

In her third and last point, she said that she's "known from the get-go the shark role is a perfect fit for me."

Story continues