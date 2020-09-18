Barbara Corcoran's go-to business essential might surprise you

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

You may know Barbara Corcoran as a host and executive producer of the Emmy-nominated show, ‘Shark Tank,’ but she’s also a real estate mogul, author and mother of two.

The business expert certainly didn’t become a global success overnight. She struggled in school due to dyslexia, and held over 20 jobs before she started her successful New York City real estate brokerage, The Corcoran Group.

What does a highly successful businesswoman and TV personality buy during quarantine? Everything from healthy snacks and white wine – which she says saved her marriage – to business essentials like Post-it notes and low maintenance beauty products.

Grab a variety pack of fan-favorite flavors. (Photo: Amazon) More

“I decided to go healthy in the pandemic,” Corcoran explains. “It fills me up, and it’s got the best taste.”

The Pipcorn snacks are baked, not fried, and are also free of gluten, soy, egg, yeast and GMO.

This popular mascara has quite the fanbase. (Photo: Amazon) More

“Mascara is the only thing you need today,” Corcoran advises. “I don’t do my lips or my face — you’re wearing a mask! But I can always put on a mascara and make my lashes look thick.”

Corcoran’s pick is the L’Oreal Paris Makeup Voluminous Original Volume Building Mascara, which has over 22,400 reviews on Amazon and an average rating of 4.4 stars.

Corcoran loves the smell of this multi-surface cleaner. (Photo: Amazon) More

The pandemic caused Corcoran to take over certain household chores, like cleaning. Her pick is a tried-and-true favorite. She loves the Mrs. Meyer’s spray because “it doesn’t smell like cleaning product.”