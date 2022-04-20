Barbara Bush's Daughter Cora Georgia Twins with Grandpa George W. Bush in New Baby Photos

Cora Georgia and George W. Bush

Barbara Pierce Bush's daughter Cora Georgia is growing up to be just like her grandpa!

In new photos shared with PEOPLE, 6-month-old Cora twins with the former President George W. Bush, 75, in a cute side-by-side that shows them both wearing sunglasses. He and the infant are an adorable duo as he gives a thumbs-up while Cora keeps her pose simple and relaxed in a bassinet.

Another snap features Barbara, 40, sweetly carrying the newborn — whose blue eyes are staring into the camera — as her husband Craig Coyne smiles while resting his hand on Barbara.

Coyne affectionately kisses Cora on the cheek in another picture that was taken during the family of three's day at the beach. Cora also shows off a cute grin in another photo of her wearing Christmas pajamas.

Barbara joined her twin sister Jenna Bush Hager, 40, on Tuesday's episode of Today and shared more photos of Cora hanging out with her grandparents.

In one of the snaps, Laura Bush, 75, smiles while baby Cora — who wears an adorable penguin onesie — takes a nap on her chest.

Another photo features George grinning while holding Cora up for the camera. Barbara also revealed the sweet nickname that her father calls the infant. "He now calls her C. George," said Barbara. "She does take after him!"

Earlier this month, Barbara chatted with PEOPLE about her little girl and why the birthplace of her daughter was so special.

The baby girl arrived "almost six weeks early" during Barbara and husband Coyne's visit to Maine — an event made even more special because Cora stayed at the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) at a hospital in Portland named after Barbara's late grandmother, former First Lady Barbara Bush, who died in 2018.

Barbara said that what made the experience "incredibly meaningful" was visiting Cora in the Barbara Bush Children's Hospital. She said she and her husband "had no idea" that the NICU was named after her late namesake.

"I went there to go visit her and looked over on the wall, and it said Barbara Bush Children's Hospital," Barbara recalled. "So, in many ways, it felt divine that she was born in Maine near where we were married and where we have so many memories as a family. Then I felt how poignant and meaningful it was in a place that meant something to my grandmother."