Baratunde Thurston On 'How To Citizen' And The Importance Of Stepping Into Power

Zeba Blay
·Senior Culture Writer, HuffPost
·18 min read
Baratunde Thurston is the host of a new podcast called &quot;How To Citizen.&quot;  (Photo: ILLUSTRATION: Isabella Carapella/HuffPost; PHOTO: Erik Carter)
Baratunde Thurston is the host of a new podcast called "How To Citizen." (Photo: ILLUSTRATION: Isabella Carapella/HuffPost; PHOTO: Erik Carter)

Baratunde Thurston has made his life’s work all about progress. As a writer, activist, thinker and comedian, Thurston synthesizes race, politics, culture and technology in an effort to imagine a new, more equitable world. In 2012, he released “How To Be Black,” a bestselling book deconstructing racial politics in America. This year, Thurston is offering up a variation on that theme with a new podcast, “How To Citizen.” The first season of the show features 15 in-depth conversations with organizers, humanitarians, artists and experts exploring the ways in which we can all show up for each other — and ourselves.

In this interview, Thurston discusses what it truly means to be a “citizen,” the importance of human connection (now more than ever), and why we shouldn’t be afraid to step into our power — even as democracy in the U.S. has felt especially fragile.

How are you really?

Oh, thank you. I’m good. I’m good. Really? I’m tired at times but I’m grateful, so grateful that I got a home, I got food, I got health. I’ve got love. And I can see some of the next steps. So, I’m good.

That’s a good place to be. So, you have a new podcast called “How to Citizen” and in this context is, “citizen” is not just a thing you are, it’s a thing that you do in the world. Can you talk a little bit about why you decided to start the podcast?

I decided to start the podcast because I was tired of the overwhelmingly negative media messages that I was receiving — a lot of attention focused on problems in the world. Not a lot focused on people working to alleviate or fix them, and that’s depressing and it’s disempowering and it’s exhausting and it’s sad. So I didn’t want to contribute to that. I wanted to contribute to the opposite of that. In terms of the philosophy on “How to Citizen” — I co-developed that with my partner, Elizabeth; she’s also an executive producer on the show — and steadily with our guests, not formally, but just learning and listening. I knew that this show was a collaboration and it’s not like I’m a wise one on a hill coming down to the valley to teach people all the wise things I know. It’s a dance that requires multiple people.

And so what Elizabeth and I sketched out initially was like these four building blocks or pillars of what “citizen” as a verb should mean. The first is that it means we show up and participate. It’s active. The second that we invest in relationships with others and with ourselves, and you can’t do this alone. It is a relational exercise, ultimately, because it’s about how we live together. Third is that we understand our power and that there’s more to that power than voting and that power is OK to claim. It’s not something we should be ashamed of. And the fourth is, we do all this for the benefit of the many and not just the few. So there were two of our early guests who really brought a lot to the table to help us formalize that: Valerie Kaur, who was on our first episode, and Eric Liu, founder of Citizen University, who really unsullied the word “power” for us in a way that I hadn’t heard done before. He’s like, “We should be literate in power.” I was like, “Yes!” Power literacy! That sounds so good. So that’s the philosophy.

What do you think it means to be a citizen in 2021?

It means to remember that all of this is just people and that we have power and we got to use it. We’ve always gotta be trying to use it and use it for good in the context of all the other points that I’ve made. But I think in 2021 in particular, I know people have entered this year, myself included, with a sense of exhaustion and maybe even a sense of accomplishment. Oh, we got the Washington football team to change their name. Woohoo! We got a lot of Instagram black squares over the summer. Yay. We got rid of that foul president and we got a COVID vaccine on the way. So now we can just go back to normal. No, no, no, no. Going back is rarely a good option. And that previous normal was really toxic for the planet, for our mental health, for our physical health, for our financial health, for our relationships with each other. It’s not a good place to want to return to. So 2021 citizening is moving forward. It’s tapping into our power together to move forward together for the better.

Can you talk a little bit about when you came to the realization that the personal is political, and how you personally came to the realization that our relationships with ourselves can impact the world?

A very simple story comes to mind. Years and years ago, I had a girlfriend and I was dropping her off near her college dorm. And I was like, “Peace! Have a good night.” And she was like, “Could you please walk me all the way to the dorm building?” And I was like, “It’s like right there, you know?” And she said, “Yeah, but I just don’t feel safe.” And I recognized, in a flash of delayed obviousness, how safe I generally felt as a guy. Just like empowered to enter any room, to walk across a dark parking lot. There are times when that’s not the case, you know, it depends on the neighborhood. My Blackness becomes like the radar. But as a man, even the Blackness can trump it because some people are scared of Black dudes. So they assume I’m not just the bad mother, shut your mouth. And I’m just like a nerd, on the way to the library. So I could presume to not be bothered by someone else. And she had the opposite association with foot travel. And I was like, how long have I not considered this? Damn. And so when I hear something as amplified and poignant, as specific as Me Too or as everyday as safety, what does that mean? I think about that.

She wasn’t trying to make a political statement. I wasn’t trying to make a political statement one way or the other, but I cared about this person and it was in our shared interest for me to understand her concerns or fears and to recognize that I didn’t carry those and that was important too. So personal. And yet it affects the political. And you know, whenever a guy says, “Oh, it’s not that bad” about women’s experiences or “Just suck it up or get over it.” … It’s easier to say that when you’re not subject to it. It’s that simple. And you know, that is something that’s very obvious to me, racially. Everything I’ve ever demanded of white people, it’s now a trick question to myself. Like have I demanded of myself as a man? Not always. So it becomes personal because I can easily get political about racial matters. I’ve read all the books I’ve grown up in it. It’s so intrinsic. But then the personal, like, are you walking that talk where you have power, Baratunde?

Listen, I don’t know everything either. I’m on a journey of learning too. We all are in some way. And that makes my political presentation more personal. My blind spots, my doubts, my learning, as opposed to your faults, your miseducation, your shame. And if I acknowledge my own ignorance and my own shame and my own stumbles, that helps give people permission to do the same. And it’s hard. It’s really hard. But also the personal is the key to unlocking the political because the purpose of the political is to affect the personal. We don’t just engage in politics just because.

How have you been finding ways to connect there during this time?

I have a twice-monthly meeting with some brothers — not blood but spiritual brothers. It’s a nice space of fellowship and brotherhood, and we try to stick to it, and that’s become a powerful ritual. I have a pod with my partner and another couple and their baby. And so we have adhered to a level of transparency and rigor in terms of our exposure. So we see each other without masks and we hang out and I get to hold a baby! That is healing. It’s also poopy. It’s poopy, and it’s healing at the same time. Babies are magic. We’ve done these front yard social-distanced gatherings. So there’s enough space that folks can be like 10, 12 feet away. I feel fortunate to live with someone who also wants to live with me. That’s great in a time of isolation, but even that has its limits. It’s like, OK, that’s the same person all day, every day. You’re still here? Let’s dress up different today, let me put on a funky accent to give you something different.

I go on walks every morning and once a week, I always make sure to call and check in on a friend. It’s great. There’s no agenda. It’s just like, we can still just call people, it doesn’t have to be a Zoom appointment and it doesn’t have to be this designed experience.

And Clubhouse, I use it as an extension of the “How To Citizen” podcast. What I love about Clubhouse is you don’t have to wear makeup. You don’t have to have good lighting. Your internet can be a lot weaker cause it’s just audio. But it’s more engaging and interactive than podcasts because you can’t jump in. Like how many times have you listened to a podcast and felt like, “I got something to say!!” You can hear like the timbre of someone’s voice and you can feel the emotion. Oh, and cooking and gardening have been very helpful in passing the time and making it through the COVID-ness.

What was the hardest thing that you had to get through last year?

I’ve been pretty, I think, aware of what America is — its greatness and its griminess — from a very early age. And yet the summer was hard. Because despite the fore knowledge of potential doom around every corner, I still live in a hopeful, positive place. It helps me get up in the morning. I have a natural, optimistic predisposition. I believe in people, even when they disappoint, including myself. But Derek Chauvin killing George Floyd, the fools who killed Ahmaud Arbery, the police who killed Breonna Taylor. ... It was just like pat, pat, pat. On top of a nation that was clearly good with killing Black people in general.

The flagrancy of the foul really struck me. “Oh, we’re gonna let this virus run unleashed across the land. Have protests to reopen hair salons, fuck your Black life, I want Super Cuts now! I’m going to storm the Michigan legislature and shut down the government so I can get my hair redid!” And then the economic hit that was predesigned over hundreds of years to make sure we would get hit by that too. “Why can’t you just work from home?” I mean, you know why. You made it so that we couldn’t! Like, come on now.

And then the big lie of COVID’s arrival, this myth of equal opportunity: “COVID is going to bring us all together. COVID doesn’t discriminate. It’s going to unite us. It’s the alien invasion we’ve been waiting for. It’s like the Barack Obama of novel coronavirus.” No, no, and no. So on top of that foundation of contradiction to have open-air murder by people sworn to protect and serve in broad daylight, on camera, in front of their colleagues and the witnessing public, that was hard. Because of what I do for work, I had opportunity and challenge related to that. I got called to speak on this too. I’ve probably done over a hundred engagements in the second half of 2020 to student groups, to corporate gatherings, to media. And what made it hard is that I know the story so well, I tell it so good, which forces me to relive it. And so I likened it to handling hazardous materials, and I had to try to shield myself emotionally and psychologically from the thing that I was also trying to offer as a service. I just cried a lot in 2020, and I will continue to in 2021.

What was something really amazing that happened last year?

I got to see myself more and my partner more in ways that we just didn’t make time for before. And I couldn’t run away from it. I couldn’t jump on a plane, I couldn’t have excuses of all these meetings. There were fewer distractions. I mean, there was more Netflix, but there were fewer distractions. I had more time with myself. That second pillar — “invest in relationships with others and with yourself” — I actually got to practice that a lot more in 2020 than I knew was possible. And I never would have pushed for that level of intimacy with my partner or with myself. And it wasn’t all beautiful. I think that’s the beauty. I saw parts of me that I got to work on and figure out and just keep learning. So it was a blessing, but not a cheap blessing. It didn’t just feel good all the time. That’s part of what makes it a good and even great part of the year. It has allowed me to personally feel more accepting of discomfort, and acknowledge the parts that are not always great and recognize that that’s a part of the whole of me or the whole of the relationship. And that’s part of what makes it whole, you know, not that it’s all good all the time. That applies to a lot of things. That useful personal perspective helps me see the broader picture. The personal perspective was a great gift of 2020.

How are you nurturing yourself or practicing self-care?

I meditate regularly, usually twice a day. I exercise every day in some form. I’ve learned that my body affects my mind and my mind affects my body. It’s one thing to know that, it’s another to feel it. And I have felt the difference when I sleep well, when I have some movement every day, and when I pause. So those are really helpful. And then I’m working on having fun. I am a fun person, I enjoy making people laugh, I enjoy laughing. But I actually have to practice having fun just for myself, just with folks in my immediate circle. I can so quickly slip into like, “Let me analyze this. Let me try to figure that out. Let me try to help or solve.” That’s all work. So can we just have fun? Doing puzzles with my boo has been fun. We had a little film club with this app Movies Anywhere. I don’t shill for this company, but it’s just a feature I’ve wanted for over a decade, to be able to remotely watch a movie at the same time with friends. And so we watched “Tenet” with a friend of ours and we broke it down together. I mean, this is a two and a half hour movie that I have spent 20 hours of my life on. Now, is that self-care? Yes and no. But I think the discovery and the joy and the hanging with friends and seeing how they react and how I react is so fun.

I go on walks every morning and once a week, I always make sure to call and check in on a friend. It’s great. There’s no agenda. It’s just like, we can still just call people, it doesn’t have to be a Zoom appointment and it doesn’t have to be this designed experience. I think with all the apps and all the optimizing, all of the social where you passively absorb pieces of people’s lives, it’s been really simple to just pick up the phone and call and that’s helped me stay grounded, stay connected, feel loved, share love, in the most simple of ways.

What music, art, movies, anything has been getting you through the bullshit?

For music, I really, really love me some Rosalia. I grew up in D.C., and D.C. has a form of music that never escaped the Beltway, go-go music. There is a go-go music artist from back in the day, Chuck Brown, who I’ve been playing a lot, because it’s the sound of an era when I remember just, like, love on the block. Block parties before violence, and before not just the violence but like branding. It’s a little romanticized in my memory probably, but that late ’70s, early ’80s, a little funk, a little soul, early hip-hop vibe is such a positive party energy. So that’s been on rotation for me.

I just finished “Lupin” on Netflix. It’s a way to travel. You get to kick it in Paris with a Black lead, which I’ve never seen before. Not that it hasn’t happened, I just haven’t seen it. It’s a clever story. It’s not the deepest of shows, but it’s not pure candy either. It plays with race and with power. It’s also just a great heist series and it’s funny. I think the thing that stands out to me most is he achieves his victories not through violence, but through wit. A movie I can’t get out of my head, it’s coming out this week, is “Judas and the Black Messiah.” It is so good. I got to see it early because Variety asked me to write about it. Really good from the writing to the acting and everything in between. So those are pieces of the puzzle.

What are you imagining and manifesting for 2021 and beyond?

I am imagining a world where we are actually wealthier because we are more just. We don’t see justice as a cost, we see it as more revenue. We see it as more equity, literally more equity, in all meanings of the word. And I’m imagining an awakening of people who see their own self-interests served by pursuing a common good. A world where we see ourselves interconnected, dependent on, intertwined with that common good. That it’s not a trade-off. And I see the end of the false dichotomy of climate versus economy, racial justice versus qualified jobs and corporate growth earnings, entertainment value versus women’s representation in media. I know we would all be more powerful in that version of the world.

I’m imagining a world where people are not afraid of their own shadows — I’m quoting from a friend, the same friend we did that “Tenet” hangout with, Dr. Sam Rader. She does a lot of powerful work around our styles of coping with the world and the stuff that we drag with us because of various levels of small-T trauma. I’m imagining a world where we greet those parts of ourselves with love and respond to them and embrace them and hug them and hold them rather than run away from them, shame them. Because when we do all of those things, we show up with others with that shame and that fear. A friend of mine — Shaka Senghor, who’s become quite a notable public figure in the realm of decarceration criminal justice reform — was the first person I met who said “hurt people hurt people.” I’m imagining a world of healed people, healing people.

This interview has been lighted edited for clarity.

This interview is part of the “Getting Through…” series, which explores the ways in which people from all backgrounds and walks of life — artists, scientists, entertainers, healers, activists, entrepreneurs and “everyday” folks — are processing, connecting and taking care of themselves and others during these wild times. Hopefully, these conversations will serve as a record and a guide for anyone who reads them. Read interviews with author Fariha Roísín, yoga instructor Mominatu, writer and actor Tavi Gevinson, singer Shingai Shoniwa, and actor Taylour Paige.

Related...

Getting Through ... With Mominatu

Tavi Gevinson On Her 'Life Skills' Podcast And What Is Getting Her Through

Shingai Shoniwa On Finding Independence In The Music Industry As A Black Woman

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Latest Stories

  • Penguins tab Brian Burke, Ron Hextall to fill void left by Jim Rutherford

    Brian Burke is crossing back into the executive world with the Pittsburgh Penguins, and will ride shotgun with Ron Hextall.

  • Surprise, surprise: John Tortorella has already stapled Patrik Laine to the bench

    Patrik Laine is just four games into his career under John Tortorella, and he's already taken up a familiar position to that of the player he was acquired for.

  • Report: Patrick Mahomes to undergo surgery to repair turf toe

    The turf toe that has been nagging Mahomes since the divisional playoffs will reportedly be fixed.

  • Don't sleep on the Jets, the surprise threat to win the North Division

    Toronto and Montreal have quickly established themselves as the North division powers, but it would be unwise to count out the Winnipeg Jets.

  • The Dodgers are unbeatable in 2021, says popular projection system

    The teams that could give the Dodgers problems in 2021 include the Padres, the Yankees and ... the Mets!?!

  • 2021 NFL mock draft: 5 quarterbacks crack the top 20 picks

    With five quarterbacks going in Round 1, it could be a wild ride early in the 2021 NFL draft.

  • 'It's about time': Pascal Siakam on making three-pointers vs. Grizzlies

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam has struggled from three-point range this year, but hit five threes against Memphis and explained what was different in the 128-113 win.

  • Australian Open Day 2: Ash Barty, Rafael Nadal, Sofia Kenin advance, Jessica Pegula upsets 2-time champ

    Nadal and Barty cruised, Kenin faced a tougher than expected first-round test, and No. 12 seed Victoria Azarenka suffered the first big upset of the Open.

  • MLB will keep 7-inning doubleheaders, extra innings runner rule in 2021

    The 2021 health and safety protocols make no mention of the universal DH.

  • Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird are locked in an embrace on the cover of GQ's 'Modern Lovers' issue

    Rapinoe and Bird look gorgeous and totally in love on the cover of GQ's 'Modern Lovers' issue.

  • Super Bowl ratings: Major drop in TV viewership, major surge online

    Ratings for the Super Bowl were off significantly in 2021, part of a season-long trend.

  • Rob Gronkowski, who has shaky history with Super Bowl trophies, says he's yet to touch Bucs hardware

    Have the Bucs really kept Rob Gronkowski away from the Lombardi Trophy?

  • NFL way-too-early Power Rankings: Chiefs are favored for Super Bowl LVI, but should they be?

    The Chiefs will have to deal with the Super Bowl loser's hangover next season.

  • Montreal Alouettes GM Maciocia dips into free-agent waters to short up club's defence

    Danny Maciocia held true to his word Tuesday. Last week, the Montreal Alouettes GM said he expected to look toward defensive help in CFL agency. Maciocia did just that Tuesday, signing six defensive players hours after the free-agent period began. Almondo Sewell, a six-time CFL all-star with Edmonton, was among four American defensive linemen Maciocia signed. The others included Nick Usher (Edmonton) and Michael Wakefield (Ottawa) and Woody Baron, who played his first two seasons with Montreal (2018-19). Linebackers Patrick Levels and Chris Ackie, of Cambridge, Ont., both returned to Montreal after signing with Hamilton and Toronto, respectively, last year. The CFL didn't hold a 2020 campaign due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "We were trying to identify some people who can rush the passer, that can create some havoc behind the line of scrimmage, who can create turnovers and shorten the field for our offence," Maciocia said during a video conference. "It's all about getting the quarterback, in my opinion, off his midline and I think the names we mentioned are going to sustain that type of pressure. "It doesn't always have to translate into sacks. It has to translate into pressure, it has to translate into quarterback hits, it has to translate into hurries, to getting the quarterback to throw the ball when he's not ready to throw the ball. That's when I think we can be at our best." Macoicia said Sewell and Ackie signed two-year deals. The other four were one-year contracts. Maciocia also had an agreement in place with American defensive back Ciante Evans but said the player contacted him Tuesday and had a change of heart. "I think he might've had another offer out there and has decided to go elsewhere," Maciocia said. Linebacker Henoc Muamba, the CFL's top Canadian in 2019 with Montreal, hit the open market Tuesday. Maciocia didn't sound optimistic that Muamba would return for a third season with the Alouettes. "I think the door is closed but not necessarily shut," he said. "Obviously he's talking to some other teams (and) I don't know if anything is going to come to fruition. "But I think we're at a stage right now based on the so-called resources we have and the moves we've made that it's almost a forgone conclusion we're moving on. Having said that, I respect the process, I respect what he's going through. I'm sure it's not easy . . . I'm sure he'll find himself a home somewhere and I'm sure he'll be able to produce as he's capable of producing and I wish him nothing but the best." In the six-foot-four, 288-pound Sewell, Montreal gets a six-time CFL all-star who registered 282 tackles and 60 sacks in 139 career games with Edmonton. Sewell also helped the Alberta franchise win a Grey Cup title in 2015. Veteran American defensive lineman Micah Johnson tweeted Tuesday he'd re-signed with the Saskatchewan Roughriders. The six-foot-two, 277-pound Johnson spent the '19 season with the Riders, registering 26 tackles and four sacks before signing with the B.C. Lions. The Toronto Argonauts shored up their offence by signing running back John White, 29, who ran for 1,004 yards and seven TDs in 2019 with B.C. White added 46 receptions for 341 yards and a touchdown. The five-foot-eight, 195-pound tailback spent his first four CFL seasons in Edmonton (2013-2014, 2016-2017) where he was named a CFL all-star in 2014 after rushing for 852 yards, two touchdowns and registering 17 catches for 182 yards and a TD. B.C. signed American running back Shaquille Cooper, who suited up for seven games over the last two seasons with Edmonton, racking up 496 yards and two touchdowns on 90 carries. In other moves Tuesday: — Ottawa re-signed American linebacker Don Unamba. He joined the Redblacks as a free agent last year after spending 2019 with Edmonton. — Calgary signed quarterback Canadian quarterback Michael O'Connor, an Ottawa native who dressed for nine games as a rookie with Toronto in 2019. — B.C. also signed American receiver Lucky Whitehead, who spent the '19 season with the Grey Cup-champion Winnipeg Blue Bombers, registering 52 catches for 522 yards and two TDs. Whitehead also saw action returning kicks and punts. — Saskatchewan signed offensive lineman Evan Johnson, a Regina native who played collegiately at the University of Saskatchewan. Johnson spent three seasons with Ottawa. The club also signed twins Jordan and Justin Herdman-Reed, Winnipeg-born linebackers who played together at Simon Fraser. Justin Herdman-Reed signed with Hamilton last year while Jordan Herdman-Reed spent three seasons with B.C. — American running back James Wilder Jr. came out of retirement to sign with Edmonton. Wilder spent three seasons with Toronto (2017-19). He was the CFL's top rookie in 2017 and capped his season helping the Argos win a Grey Cup. He signed with Montreal last year but retired due to uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. — Toronto also agreed to terms with American quarterback Antonio Pipkin, a former starter with Montreal who signed last year with Edmonton. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 9, 2021. Dan Ralph, The Canadian Press

  • Ray Allen on the athlete's voice, recalls Heat bringing awareness to Trayvon Martin

    The 18-year NBA veteran spoke with Yahoo Sports senior NBA insider Chris Haynes as part of Verizon's Next20 series about the next generation of sports activism.

  • Brewers sign veteran pitcher Zimmermann to minor league deal

    MILWAUKEE — Jordan Zimmermann believes he's finally healthy again as the former All-Star pitcher attempts to revive his career with the Milwaukee Brewers. The Brewers announced Tuesday they had signed the right-hander to a minor league contract that includes an invitation to major league camp. Zimmermann, who turns 35 on May 23, pitched in just three games for the Detroit Tigers last season due to a forearm injury after going 1-13 with a 6.91 ERA in 2019. Zimmermann was a two-time All-Star with the Washington Nationals, who selected him from Division III school Wisconsin-Stevens Point in the second round of the 2007 draft. He described his injury as a “forearm flexor thing” and returned to make three September appearances last year, going 0-0 with a 7.94 ERA. Zimmermann says he now is as healthy as he’s been in a few years. “If I didn’t feel good or I didn’t feel healthy, I was probably thinking about retiring,” Zimmermann said. “But I started working out, started running, started throwing and doing everything I normally do. The body feels good and the mind is telling me to keep going. I’m going to definitely give it another year, and we’ll see what happens after this year.” Zimmermann says he considered himself a Brewers fan while growing up in Auburndale, Wisconsin, about 180 miles northwest of Milwaukee. He’s hoping a return to the National League will help him re-establish himself. He went 70-50 with a 3.32 ERA with the Nationals from 2009-15. Zimmermann finished seventh in the Cy Young Award voting in 2013 and fifth in 2014, and he made the NL All-Star team both of those seasons. Zimmermann threw the first no-hitter in Nationals history when Washington beat the Miami Marlins 1-0 in the 2014 regular-season finale. He wasn't nearly as effective after moving to the American League. Zimmermann posted a 25-41 record with a 5.63 ERA for Detroit over the last five seasons. “If I didn’t have anything left, I probably would have retired and gone out on my own terms,” Zimmermann said. “But my body and my mind tell me, ‘You still have more left.’ Obviously, I want to go out there and stay healthy. I know I can get guys out. It’s definitely going to be nice getting back in the NL because I feel a lot more comfortable there than where I was.” ___ More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Steve Megargee, The Associated Press

  • Fantasy Basketball Week 8: Should LaMelo Ball start permanently for Hornets?

    Nick Whalen of RotoWire.com returns with all the latest for fantasy basketball players heading into Week 8 of the season.

  • Renee Montgomery on the WNBA's role in the social justice movement

    The former WNBA star spoke with Yahoo Sports senior NBA insider Chris Haynes as part of Verizon's Next20 series about the next generation of sports activism and how some of women's basketball's biggest names have long played a part in bringing attention to social justice.

  • Penguins hire Hextall as GM, Burke as director of hockey ops

    PITTSBURGH — Mario Lemieux and the Pittsburgh Penguins are turning to a former rival to help them keep the Stanley Cup window open for Sidney Crosby and company. The team hired former Philadelphia Flyer goaltender and general manager Ron Hextall as the team's general manager on Tuesday. Hextall replaces Jim Rutherford, who resigned abruptly last month. The Penguins also hired longtime league executive Brian Burke as director of hockey operations. The hires come less than two weeks after Rutherford, who built a roster around longtime captain Crosby that brought consecutive Stanley Cups to Pittsburgh in 2016 and 2017, stepped down with six months left on his contract, saying only “it was time.” The 56-year-old Hextall won 240 games during his 13-year career, 11 of which came in Philadelphia, where the Flyers frequently battled Lemieux — now Pittsburgh's co-owner — and the Penguins for bragging rights. Hextall retired in 1999 and has spent most of the last two decades as a league executive, including a four-year stint as general manager of the Flyers. "It’s an honour to be joining the Pittsburgh Penguins — an organization well-known for its excellence on and off the ice,” Hextall said in a statement. “I look forward to working with ownership, Brian and the entire organization toward the ultimate goal of bringing another Stanley Cup to Pittsburgh.” Burke, 65, has spent more than 30 years in management and was the general manager of the Anaheim Ducks when the franchise captured the Stanley Cup in 2007. "We feel incredibly lucky to bring in two highly respected executives with a combined 50-plus years of NHL management experience,” Penguins president and CEO David Morehouse said in a statement. “Ron and Brian are well-known in the hockey world as fierce competitors with championship pedigrees. They’re very well-connected and experienced in all aspects of the game. They are both excited to get to work here in Pittsburgh, blending their skills and building on our long tradition of success.” Hextall and Burke take over a club that still feels it is among the NHL's elite, even with Crosby, former Hart Trophy winner Evgeni Malkin and defenceman Kris Letang all in their mid-30s. Pittsburgh is currently in fifth place in the crowded East Division with a 5-5-1 record (11 points) through 11 games. The Penguins are in the midst of an extended layoff due to a COVID-19 outbreak in New Jersey. Patrik Allvin, who served as interim general manager following Rutherford's exit, will stay on as an assistant general manager under Hextall. ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Will Graves, The Associated Press

  • AP Interview: Villa's Neil Taylor mentors UK Asian players

    When Neil Taylor watches his son play under-8s matches, the participation challenges become immediately apparent for English football. “Around Birmingham, I still don’t see enough Asians playing in other youth teams,” Taylor tells The Associated Press. “The higher numbers you have, the more chance you’ve obviously got of creating elite players.” Taylor knows that all too well. The Aston Villa defender is one of only 15 British players of Asian heritage in English football's four professional leagues. And the Wales international, whose mother was born in India’s West Bengal state, is working to grow the numbers of British Asians making it, like him, into the Premier League by mentoring the next generation. It means making himself available for calls with aspiring players and guiding their parents as part of a Professional Footballers' Association mentoring scheme. “It’s about helping them and talking through the process and what they might come across — stuff that I never had as a kid,” said Taylor, who grew up in north Wales. “I just want to see more people take that jump, enjoy a smile on your face, play football. Don’t be worried about it or have any anxiety." Inevitably, the conversations while mentoring can turn to racism afflicting the game still. Taylor will point out the atmosphere around clubs is more welcoming and they are willing to shut down prejudice. “That bias that you think might be there ... about the physicality of South Asians,” the 32-year-old Taylor says. “I think now people realize that they’re being called out on that. People aren’t turning the other cheek now to stuff like that anymore.” Taylor likes to focus on the gradual growth in fellow British Asians making it as a pro, with the 15 this season in England already a jump from the eight players making the field last season across the Premier League and English Football League. More than 7% of the national population is Asian and Asian British people. "That sort of that unconscious bias and prejudice that might be there I don’t think is going to be there, especially in the years to come," Taylor said on a video call from home after training. “I think even now, there’s more participation now than when I probably first started.” Taylor will also offer tips on the sacrifices that have to be made by youngsters to progress into top-level teams and how to pick the right agent. Preparing kids for not making the grade is also important. “I prepare them for failure, which is, a lot of the time, unfortunately, inevitable,” he said. Taylor was released as a 15-year-old by Manchester City. “It's that massive hit to the system and the letdown and the expectations you have in the community with your friends of, ‘He’s going to be a footballer, he’s going to make it,'" Taylor recalls. "And then suddenly back down to earth.” But Taylor seized another opportunity lower down the ranks at Wrexham before earning a move to Swansea. With that, Taylor made it into the Wales squad — scoring at the 2016 European Championship in the run to the semifinals — and also playing for Britain at the 2012 Olympics. In 2017, Taylor left Swansea, which was then playing in the Premier League, for second-tier Aston Villa but he helped the central England team return to the top division. Playing in the Premier League makes Taylor a rarity as a British Asian, but he doesn't want to dwell on that. He sees the PFA's Asian Inclusion Mentoring Scheme as a necessary long-term strategy, compared to previous initiatives. “I don't think over the years necessarily we’ve changed the narrative at all,” Taylor said. "It’s always been about how the boundaries are there, how there’s always too many problems, Asians face a harder route to the top than your average white male, so to speak. And I think it’s just about changing that narrative." The mentoring network of players was established by PFA player inclusion executive Riz Rehman, who played for Brentford. It was his brother, Zesh Rehman, who became the first British Asian to play in the Premier League in 2004 while with Fulham. “We’ve got to try and really focus wholly on those young South Asian players who have ability and it’s just about harnessing them and sort of supporting their journey,” Riz Rehman said. “We need to celebrate their achievements to really encourage those kids at the grassroots now." ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports ___ Rob Harris is at https://twitter.com/RobHarris and https://instagram.com/RobHarrisPix Rob Harris, The Associated Press