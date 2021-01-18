Barack Obama wishes 'best friend' Michelle Obama a happy birthday by posting a sweet throwback photo
Yesterday was former first lady Michelle Obama's 57th birthday, and her husband, Barack Obama, sent out another sweet post for her special day.
"Happy birthday to my love, my partner, and my best friend. Every moment with you is a blessing," he wrote. "Love you, Miche."
The pair have become renowned for sharing sweet social-media posts in tribute to one another, publicly marking anniversaries and birthdays. In October, the Obamas celebrated their 28th wedding anniversary, and Michelle posted a message to mark the day.
"28 years with this one," she wrote. " I love @BarackObama for his smile, his character, and his compassion. So grateful to have him as a partner through everything life throws at us. And this year, we have a request for you — pick one person in your life who might not vote and make sure they do. Tell us about it in the comments! That’s an anniversary message of the best kind. Love you, Barack. ❤️😘"
Following the riots at the Capitol on 6 January, Michelle Obama described in an Instagram post what she felt as she watched an event that "was a fulfilment of the wishes of an infantile and unpatriotic president who can’t handle the truth of his own failures". She went on, calling out the stark differences she saw in the Black Lives Matter protests and the 6 January Capitol breach: "This summer's Black Lives Matter protests were an overwhelmingly peaceful movement—our nation’s largest demonstrations ever, bringing together people of every race and class and encouraging millions to re-examine their own assumptions and behaviour. And yet, in city after city, day after day, we saw peaceful protestors met with brute force. We saw cracked skulls and mass arrests, law enforcement pepper-spraying its way through a peaceful demonstration for a presidential photo op."
The Obamas will join the Clinton and Bush families at Joe Biden's inauguration on Wednesday.
Kamala Harris also shared a birthday post for the former first lady on Instagram, writing: "Happy birthday, @MichelleObama. Thank you for pouring every ounce of yourself into empowering the next generation of leaders. Our country, and myself, are better off because of you."
Later on Sunday, Obama shared her thanks for all the birthday wishes: "Thank you all for the lovely birthday wishes! I know this past year has been difficult for us all on so many levels, so I just hope you all are taking care of yourselves and finding joy in the smallest moments. Love you all. 💕"
