Barack Obama Welcomes Michelle to a New Decade with Sweet Birthday Tribute: 'This Is What 60 Looks Like'

President Obama shared a glowing shot of Michelle — calling the former first lady his “better half” — on Instagram for her milestone birthday

Barack Obama/Instagram Michelle Obama in husband Barack Obama's 60th birthday tribute to her.

It’s Michelle Obama’s 60th birthday — and Barack Obama is showering her with love!

To celebrate her milestone day, the former president, 62, shared a photo of his wife smiling and glowing in the sun, backdropped by the ocean.

“This is what 60 looks like,” Barack wrote alongside the picture. “Happy birthday to my better half — who happens to be one of the funniest, smartest, most beautiful people I know. @MichelleObama, you make every day better.”

The A Promised Land author finished his post on a hopeful note, adding, “I can’t wait to see what this new decade brings you.”

Jean Catuffe/GC Images Barack and Michelle Obama at the 2023 US Open in New York City

Last year, Barack and Michelle — who established residency in Washington, D.C., after leaving the White House in 2017 — celebrated 31 years of marriage.

In honor of their October wedding anniversary, the former first lady shared a snapshot of the couple smiling cheek-to-cheek in front of a golden sunset. "31 years, and a lifetime to go. I love going through life with you by my side, @BarackObama," she wrote alongside the photo. "Happy anniversary, honey!"

Barack also shared a photo of the couple, which he captioned with a loving message for Michelle. "Happy anniversary, sweetheart!” he wrote. “@MichelleObama, you're brilliant, kind, funny and beautiful — and I'm lucky to call you mine.”

The Obamas first crossed paths in Chicago when Michelle was assigned to mentor Barack during his summer internship at a law firm. They dated for three years before tying the knot in 1992, and now share two daughters, Sasha, 22, and Malia, 24.

In The Light We Carry, published in November 2022, Michelle got candid about their decades-long relationship, admitting that the couple has had their ups and downs — but remain “committed” to their marriage.

"People often reach out to me seeking relationship advice," she wrote. "They remark on photographs they've seen of me and Barack together — laughing, or sharing a look, appearing content to be side by side. They ask how we have managed to stay both married and unmiserable for 30 years now. I want to say, 'Yes, truly, it's a surprise to us, too, sometimes!' And really, I'm not joking."

"We have our issues, of course, but I love the man, and he loves me now, still and seemingly forever," she continued. "Our love is not perfect, but it's real and we're committed to it."

Michelle, Sasha, Barack and Malia Obama around Thanksgiving 2019

Last May, Barack addressed Michelle’s comments in an interview with CBS Mornings.

"Michelle — when our girls were growing up, that was priority number one, two, three and four," he explained at the time. "And so, I did not fully appreciate, I think, as engaged of a father as I was, the degree of stress and tension for her, knowing that not just me and Michelle were under scrutiny and in this strange environment, but that we were raising our daughters in a kind of situation that just wasn't normal."

Once his presidency came to an end and they had more time and space to connect as a couple, their marriage improved tremendously, he shared.

"Let me just say this: it sure helps to be out of the White House,” he said at the time. “And to have a little more time with her.”

