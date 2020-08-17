Barack Obama shares his 2020 summer playlist and Megan Thee Stallion can't contain her excitement: 'Omg!'

Barack Obama is once again sharing his favorite songs for his fans. (Photo: Zahim Mohd/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Looks like the former president is feeling “savage” this summer.

Barack Obama has released his long awaited 2020 summer playlist, which is just what many needed during these unprecedented times. In a tweet Monday, Obama explains that the songs have been favorites among him and his family, whom he has been spending more time with amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Some of the artists that made the list include Rihanna, Beyoncé, Nas, Otis Redding, Bob Dylan, H.E.R., Sheryl Crow, Billie Ellish, John Legend, The Chicks, Jennifer Hudson and Common. Other artists who were also included are slated to perform at this week’s Democratic National Convention.

Over the past few months, I’ve spent a lot of time listening to music with my family. I wanted to share some of my favorites from the summer—including songs from some of the artists at this week’s @DemConvention. Hope you enjoy it. pic.twitter.com/2ZFwdN46jR — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 17, 2020

Megan Thee Stallion, who has been making waves recently with “W.A.P,” her hit collab with Cardi B, was ecstatic that her song, “Savage” was featured in the playlist.

She summed her excitement in a tweet writing, “Omg!,” followed by several fire emojis.

This year’s DNC will be mostly virtual due to the pandemic, but tonight, former First Lady Michele Obama is set to speak. Actress Eva Longoria and Grammy Award winer Leon Bridges are also set to make an appearance.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: