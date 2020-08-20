Barack Obama Gives Blistering Critique Of Trump’s Presidency In DNC Speech

Former President Barack Obama closed the third and penultimate night of the Democratic National Convention with a speech skewering the job Donald Trump has done as president ― and lauding his “brother” Joe Biden for his character and political experience.

Trump has “shown no interest in putting in the work, no interest in finding common ground, no interest in using the awesome power of his office to help anyone but himself and his friends, no interest in treating the presidency as anything but one more reality show that he can use to get the attention he craves,” Obama said Wednesday night from Philadelphia.

“Donald Trump hasn’t grown into the job because he can’t,” the former president added. “And the consequences of that failure are severe: 170,000 Americans dead, millions of jobs gone, our worst impulses unleashed, our proud reputation around the world badly diminished, and our democratic institutions threatened like never before.”

Obama urged Americans to consider voting for Biden, who he said “made me a better president.”

“Twelve years ago, when I began my search for a vice president, I didn’t know I’d end up finding a brother,” Obama said of his former vice president. “Joe and I came from different places and different generations. But what I quickly came to admire about him is his resilience, born of too much struggle; his empathy, born of too much grief. Joe’s a man who learned early on to treat every person he meets with respect and dignity, living by the words his parents taught him: ‘No one’s better than you, but you’re better than nobody.’”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

