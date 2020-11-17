Barack Obama's latest playlist features Fleetwood Mac, Brooks & Dunn and an unexpected 'American Idol' winner

Former President Barack Obama’s latest playlist is packed with hits spanning genres from jazz to country, R&B, rock and more.

There’s even some Fleetwood Mac. Although it’s not their 1977 song “Dreams,” which has re-entered the music charts for the first time since its release, thanks to a meme, but 1976’s “Rhiannon.”

The eclectic, 20-song collection celebrates his first presidential memoir, A Promised Land, which comes out Nov. 17. The playlist is available now on Spotify.

For this one of Obama’s many playlists, he selected songs that were associated with his first presidential campaign and the first two years of his presidency, the period of his life he covered in the book.

Brooks & Dunn’s “Only in America,” for instance, was one of the songs that played at the 2008 Democratic National Convention, where he clinched the Democratic Party’s nomination. Another was U2’s “Beautiful Day.” Phillip Phillips, the winner of American Idol’s 11th season, performed his hit “Home” at the U.S. Capitol for the Fourth of July celebration in 2012. Obama family favorite Beyoncé landed two songs on the list, “Halo” and “At Last,” which she memorably sang at his 2009 inauguration. Of course, Stevie Wonder’s “Signed, Sealed, Delivered I’m Yours,” which the Obama campaign used in the 2008 primaries, made the cut. So did music from Aretha Franklin, B.B. King, Gloria Estefan, Frank Sinatra and others.

The Beatles’ “Michelle” was one of the sweetest entries on the list. Sir Paul McCartney memorably performed the 1967 song for former First Lady Michelle Obama in June 2010, as McCartney was being awarded the Library of Congress’ Gershwin Prize for Popular Song.

