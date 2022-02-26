Barack Obama Marks 10 Years Since Trayvon Martin's Death: 'Still Have a Long Way to Go'

Barack Obama and Trayvon Martin

Former President Barack Obama is marking 10 years since the death of Trayvon Martin.

Obama, 60, was in office the year 17-year-old Martin was shot and killed by George Zimmerman in Florida on Feb. 26, 2012. The former president commemorated a decade since Martin's killing with a video posted to Instagram on Saturday in which he reflected on Martin's legacy.

"It's hard to believe it's been ten years since Trayvon Martin was killed. Trayvon wasn't so different from me. When I look at photos, I see how I resembled him as a teenager, and as a young Black man, the way I was perceived was similar to the way Trayvon was perceived. Luck might have been the only thing that separated us," he began his caption.

Obama added that he "was deeply frustrated in the wake of [Martin's] death and tried to figure out what my administration could do to address the systemic issues that led to this tragedy."

In response, Obama formed the My Brother's Keeper initiative, an organization founded "to empower and support young boys and men of color across the country," he explained.

Obama said that Martin's death activated "an entire new generation of young civil rights leaders who took grassroots organizing to a new level," adding, "by leveraging social media, building a coalition, and making their voices heard, they were able to move so many people from anguish to action."

A view of the Trayvon Martin mural at the Trayvon Martin Mural Unveiling on August 21, 2018 in New York City.

"We still have a long way to go, but my hope is that we can look back on this moment and the movement that emerged in response to Trayvon's death as one more step in our country's journey to come to terms with our past," he added.

"It will take all of us to make that a reality, and I hope you'll join us in this work," Obama concluded.

Zimmerman, who fatally shot Martin in 2012 when the teenager was on a trip to a convenience store to buy Skittles and iced tea, claimed he had been defending himself under Florida's "Stand Your Ground" laws. He was eventually acquitted of murder charges in 2013.

Sybrina Fulton poses next to a collage of her son Trayvon Martin at the Manifest:Justice pop-up art space on May 6, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.

Martin's mother spoke to PEOPLE for the 10-year anniversary of her son's death. Sybrina Fulton said she still cries "every day" since losing her son, adding, "I miss Trayvon, and I'll miss him every day of my life."

Going forward, Fulton told PEOPLE she wants to "help end senseless gun violence."

"If there's anything good that can come out of what happened to Trayvon, it's that people are more aware," she said. "Maybe that can make a difference."