Obama, campaigning in Georgia, warns of threats to democracy

·6 min read

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Former President Barack Obama returned to the campaign trail Friday in Georgia, using his first stop on a multi-state tour to frame the 2022 midterm elections as a referendum on democracy and to urge voters not to see Republicans as an answer to their economic woes.

It was a delicate balance, as the former president acknowledged the pain of inflation and tried to explain why President Joe Biden and Democrats shouldn't take all the blame as they face the prospects of losing narrow majorities in the House and Senate when votes are tallied Nov. 8. But Obama argued that Republicans who are intent on making it harder for people to vote and — like former President Donald Trump — are willing to ignore the results, can't be trusted to care about Americans' wallets either.

“That basic foundation of our democracy is being called into question right now,” Obama told more than 5,000 voters gathered outside Atlanta. “Democrats aren’t perfect. I’m the first one to admit it. ... But right now, with a few notable exceptions, most of the GOP and a whole bunch of these candidates are not even pretending that the rules apply to them.”

With Biden's approval ratings in the low 40s, Democrats hope Obama's emergence in the closing weeks of the campaign boosts the party's slate in a tough national environment. He shared the stage Friday with Sen. Raphael Warnock, who faces a tough reelection fight from Republican Herschel Walker, and Stacey Abrams, who is trying to unseat Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, who defeated her narrowly four years ago.

Obama will travel Saturday to Michigan and Wisconsin, followed by stops next week in Nevada and Pennsylvania.

For Obama personally, the campaign blitz is an opportunity to do something he was unable to do in two midterms during his presidency: help Democrats succeed in national midterms when they already hold the White House. For his party, it’s an opportunity to leverage Obama’s rebound in popularity since his last midterm defeats in 2014. Their hope is that the former president can sell arguments that Biden, his former vice president, has struggled to land.

Biden was in Pennsylvania on Friday with Vice President Kamala Harris and plans to be in Georgia next week, potentially in a joint rally with Obama and statewide Democratic candidates. But he has not been welcomed as a surrogate for many Democratic candidates across the country, including Warnock.

“Obama occupies a rare place in our politics today,” said David Axelrod, who helped shape Obama’s campaigns from his days in the Illinois state Senate through two presidential elections. “He obviously has great appeal to Democrats. But he’s also well-liked by independent voters.”

Obama tried to show off that reach Friday. The first Black president drew a hero's welcome from a majority Black audience, and he offered plenty of applause lines for Democrats. But he saved plenty of his argument, especially on the economy, for moderates, independents and casual voters, including a defense of Biden, who Obama said is “fighting for you every day.”

He called inflation “a legacy of the pandemic,” the resulting supply chain disruption and the Ukraine war's effects on global oil markets — a sweeping retort to Republican attempts to cast sole blame on Democrats' spending bills.

“What is their answer? ... They want to give the rich tax cuts,” Obama said of the GOP. “That’s their answer to everything. When inflation is low, let’s cut taxes. When unemployment is high, let’s cut taxes. If there was an asteroid heading toward Earth, they would all get in a room and say, you know what we need? We need tax cuts for the wealthy. How’s that going to help you?”

Biden has sought to make similar arguments, and was buoyed this week with news of 2.6% economic growth in the third quarter after two consecutive quarters of negative growth.

Yet Lis Smith, a Democratic strategist, said Obama is better positioned to convince voters who haven't decided whom to vote for or whether to vote at all.

“If it’s just a straight-up referendum on Democrats and the economy, then we’re screwed,” Smith said. “But you have to make the election a choice between the two parties, crystallize the differences.”

Obama, she said, did that in the 2008 and 2012 presidential elections “by winning over a lot of working-class white voters and others we don’t always think about as part of the ‘Obama coalition.’”

Obama left office in January 2017 with a 59% approval rating, and Gallup measured his post-presidential approval at 63% the following year, the last time the organization surveyed former presidents. That’s considerably higher than his ratings in 2010, when Democrats lost control of the House in a midterm election that Obama called a “shellacking.” In his second midterm election four years later, the GOP regained control of the Senate.

Still, Bakari Sellers, a prominent Democratic commentator, said Obama's broader popularity shouldn't obscure how much his “special connection” with Black voters and other non-white voters can help Democrats.

The Atlanta rally brought Obama together with Warnock, the first Black U.S. senator in Georgia history, and Abrams, who’s vying to become the first Black female governor in American history.

In Michigan, Obama will campaign in Detroit with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who is being challenged by Republican Tudor Dixon, and in Wisconsin he’ll be in Milwaukee with Senate candidate Mandela Barnes, who is trying to oust Republican Sen. Ron Johnson. Each city is where the state's Black population is most concentrated. Obama’s Pennsylvania swing will include Philadelphia, another city where Democrats must get a strong turnout from Black voters to win competitive races for Senate and governor.

With the Senate now split 50-50 between the two major parties and Vice President Kamala Harris giving Democrats the deciding vote, any Senate contest could end up deciding which party controls the chamber for the next two years. Among the tightest Senate battlegrounds, Georgia, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania are three where Black turnout could be most critical to Democratic fortunes.

Axelrod said Obama's turnabout from his own midterm floggings to being Democrats' leading surrogate is, in part, a rite of passage for any former president. “Most of them — maybe not President Trump, but most of them — are viewed more favorably after they leave office,” Axelrod said.

Notably, during Obama’s presidency, former President Bill Clinton was the in-demand heavyweight surrogate, especially for moderates trying to survive Republican surges in 2010 and 2014.

Axelrod said Obama and Clinton have a similar approach.

“What Clinton and Obama share is a kind of unique ability to colloquialize complicated political arguments of the time, just talk in common-sense terms,” Axelrod said. “They’re storytellers.”

___

Learn more about the issues and factors at play in the 2022 midterm elections at https://apnews.com/hub/explaining-the-elections. And follow the AP’s election coverage of the elections at https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections.

___

This story has been corrected to show Abrams, not Kemp, is trying to unseat the governor.

Bill Barrow, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality Items To Buy Now

    Who says the good stuff has to cost a lot? Regular shoppers at Dollar Tree will tell you it doesn't have to cost any more than $1.25. Explore: GOBankingRates' Best Credit Cards for 2023Important: If...

  • Elon Musk takes over Twitter but where will he go from here?

    Elon Musk has taken control of Twitter after a protracted legal battle and months of uncertainty. The question now is what the billionaire Tesla CEO will actually do with the social media platform. Musk gave one indication of where he's headed in a tweet Friday, saying no decisions on content or reinstating of accounts will be made until a “content moderation council” is put in place.

  • Democrats turn to Obama for midterm miracle, or at least to stem the bleeding

    Less than two weeks before the U.S. midterm elections, with Democrats on verge of losing their razor-thin majority in Congress, the party is asking former President Barack Obama to perform some late-game heroics - or at least help limit their losses. Obama, who left office in 2017 after serving two terms, travels to Georgia on Friday, and then moves on to Wisconsin, Nevada and Pennsylvania, all key battlegrounds in the Nov. 8 election. All four states are home to competitive Senate races where Republican candidates appear to be gaining momentum.

  • News bulletin 2022/10/28 11:19

    News bulletin 2022/10/28 11:19View on euronews

  • Republican wave tested by competitive Senate race in Ohio

    GROVEPORT, Ohio (AP) — Ruth and Boyd Boone are longtime Ohio Republican voters, eager to reelect their GOP governor. But when it comes to the Senate, they’re not so sure. Both are skeptical of JD Vance, the venture capitalist and author-turned-first time candidate who won the Republican nomination with former President Donald Trump's backing. “I don’t like him at all,” said Boyd, 80, who owns a farm outside of Ashville. “I don’t think he gives a blank about Ohio. I think he just thinks he’s goin

  • Viewer's guide for the World Cup in Qatar

    A last chance for Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Kylian Mbappé back on the biggest stage of all. Brazil bidding for a record-extending sixth title. One of the most eagerly anticipated World Cups in memory — as much for off-the-field reasons as those on it — is just around the corner in Qatar. Thirty-two teams, 64 matches, 29 days. The first World Cup in the Middle East. The tournament starts on Nov. 20 and the final is set for Dec. 18. Here’s a few things to watch when the tournament gets g

  • Taylor Swift Might’ve Revealed Name of Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s 4th Baby in ‘Midnights’ Track

    We weren't paying close enough attention when we first listened to Taylor Swift's new album, Midnights, because we almost missed this key moment where she might've revealed the name of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds's fourth child. On the fifth track of the album, titled “You're on Your Own, Kid,” Swift has a line in the second verse that goes: “I see the great escape, so long, Daisy May / I picked the petals he loves me not.” And while “Daisy May” is an expression for a nice and obedient girl,

  • Northern Cree celebrates full ownership of latest album

    The sounds from the Northern Cree drum has spanned more than four decades and 49 albums but the group's latest release Ôskimacîtahowin: A New Beginning is completely owned by the artists. Steve Wood, who is nehiyaw from Saddle Lake Cree Nation in Alberta, is the group's co-founder and leader and said it's exciting that the group owns its masters, meaning the rights to their music. He said in the past, a large percentage of revenue went to the record label and publishing company. "Now, it's going

  • Police: Driver going 100 mph in crash with Wisconsin senator

    MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Pennsylvania woman who was killed alongside her daughter in a car crash involving the Wisconsin state Senate’s minority leader was driving at 100 mph (161 kph) seconds before the collision, according to police documents made public Thursday. Among the documents is an inspection of the vehicle driven by Alyssa Ortman, 27, who was killed along with her 5-year-old daughter, Khaleesi Fink, in the July 22 crash. Details of the vehicle inspections were first reported by the Ashl

  • David Eby will become premier Nov. 18

    David Eby will be sworn in as premier of British Columbia on Nov. 18. The news comes one day after Eby met with the province's lieutenant-governor and asked the premier-designate to begin the process of forming government as John Horgan prepares to leave the role. Horgan is stepping away from politics after undergoing treatment for throat cancer, and in an interview with CBC earlier this week, said he has "great confidence" in Eby's future. "I'm here to help him every step of the way." Focus on

  • Ottawa waiting on draft proposals from provinces for $250-million home heating fund

    HALIFAX — Environment and Climate Change Canada says it’s still waiting for draft proposals from most provinces on administering a $250-million home heating assistance program announced six weeks ago. The four-year program that includes about $120 million for Atlantic Canada was announced by the federal department on Sept. 15. A department source with knowledge of the program tells The Canadian Press that it needs draft proposals within the coming weeks and a final program plan by January in ord

  • India ruling party official to sue critical news website

    NEW DELHI (AP) — An official from India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party said he would file civil and criminal charges against an independent local news website after it reported in a now-retracted story that Meta, the U.S.-based social media giant, granted him extraordinary powers to censor Instagram posts. Amit Malviya, who is the IT head of the BJP, said Thursday he will sue the news website The Wire for publishing “forged documents with a view to malign and tarnish my reputation.” Malviya’s p

  • EU revisits Balkans to win friends, seek more influence

    BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is in the midst of yet another goodwill trip through the Western Balkans to drum up support for the bloc and to make sure that Europe's historical tinderbox is not about to pick the side of hostile Russia or strategic rival China in the world of geopolitics. EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will have a stop during her whirlwind six-nation tour in Serbia on Friday, by far the most important nation in the southern region, and one that has shown scant

  • Canadian Bank Note Company doesn't want to foot $7M bill to dampen noise for new neighbours

    The Canadian Bank Note Company is concerned it could be stuck with a $7 million bill for noise mitigation — and possibly face delays in its operations — if the noise rules for its Gladstone Avenue building are changed to accommodate new residential towers. Executive president Gordon McKechnie told planning committee Thursday there was no noise problem, but committee would create one as it approved a zoning change to allow construction of three mixed-use, residential towers — at 30, 33 and 35-sto

  • Kaiden Guhle a silver lining for Canadiens in rebuilding season

    This week's 10 Insights and Observations looks at redemption stories, the coaching career of John Tortorella, icing board passes and much more.

  • Carey Price not planning NHL retirement but 'unable to train at a professional level'

    Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price, who was placed on the long-term injured reserve list in early September, says he doesn't have a retirement plan "at this moment" and isn't keen on having another knee surgery. The 35-year-old played five games near the end of last year's NHL regular season but told reporters on Monday at the team's practice facility in Brossard, Que., his rehab "hasn't been successful" and another knee procedure has a success rate above 50 per cent. Price first had surgery

  • 'Any night can be anybody's night': Scottie Barnes on Raptors' depth

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes gives his thought on playing back-to-backs against the same team and why Pascal Siakam is a unique player.

  • Sorokin has 41-save shutout as Islanders beat Rangers 3-0

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kyle Palmieri scored twice, Ilya Sorokin stopped 41 shots for his first shutout of the season and the New York Islanders beat the crosstown-rival Rangers 3-0 on Wednesday night. Josh Bailey also scored and Jean-Gabriel Pageau had two assist to help the Islanders snap a three-game losing streak. Jaroslav Halak had 26 saves against his former team while losing for the third time in three starts for the Rangers, who have lost four straight (0-2-2) after a 3-1-0 start. OILERS 3, BLUE

  • J.T Miller wanted to be paid as a leader, now he needs to be one

    J.T Miller's stats through Vancouver's seven winless games to start the season are not good and after the 29-year-old centre responded to an on-ice interaction with teammate Luke Schenn by telling a reporter, "It’s none of your business,” Sam Chang called on Miller to step up and lead the Canucks through this crisis.

  • Canadian defensive back Mike Daly returns to Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    HAMILTON — Mike Daly is returning to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The Canadian defensive back and the Ticats agreed to a deal on Wednesday, allowing the 32-year-old Daly to return to Hamilton. Daly played four games for the Tiger-Cats last season and started in the 108th Grey Cup at Tim Hortons Field, totalling eight defensive tackles last season. Hamilton fell to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 33-25 in the CFL championship game. The Kitchener, Ont., native has played 91 games over seven seasons with the