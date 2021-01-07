Barack Obama and George W Bush blast Donald Trump over US Capitol violence
Former US presidents Barack Obama and George W Bush are among the high-profile figures who have blasted President Donald Trump after rioters stormed the US Capitol in a "moment of shame" for America.
Their interventions came after hundreds of pro-Trump supporters forced their way into the Washington building on Wednesday in a bid to overturn his election defeat, forcing Congress to postpone a session that would have certified President-elect Joe Biden's victory.
Mr Obama said history will rightly remember the chaos “as a moment of great dishonour and shame for the nation” as he accused Mr Trump of inciting the violence.
Mr Trump had sought to convince his supporters that he lost the election to Mr Biden only because Democrats cheated.
He said: “History will rightly remember today's violence at the Capitol, incited by a sitting president who has continued to baselessly lie about the outcome of a lawful election, as a moment of great dishonor and shame for our nation.”
Referring to the claims of election fraud, Mr Obama also said the violence “was not a complete surprise” after "a political party and its accompanying media ecosystem has too often been unwilling to tell their followers the truth."
Here’s my statement on today’s violence at the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/jLCKo2D1Ya
— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 7, 2021
"Their fantasy narrative has spiralled further and further from reality, and it builds upon years of sown resentments. Now we're seeing the consequences, whipped up into a violent crescendo."
He also voiced his support for those who have condemned the riots, saying he was "heartened to see many members of the President’s party speak up forcefully."
Former Republican President George W Bush also expressed his horror at the events at the US Capitol, comparing the scenes to that of a banana republic.
"This is how election results are disputed in a banana republic, not our democratic republic. I am appalled by the reckless behaviour of some political leaders since the election", he said.
With drawn guns and tear gas, police evacuated lawmakers and struggled for more than three hours to disperse the rioters, who surged through the halls and rummaged through offices in shocking scenes of chaos and mayhem.
Four people died during the rioting. One woman was shot dead when protesters tried to break through a barricaded door in the Capitol, where police were armed on the other side.
Police officials also say two pipe bombs were recovered, one outside the Democratic National Committee and one outside the Republican National Committee. Police found a cooler from a vehicle that had a long gun and Molotov cocktail on Capitol grounds.
Read More
Four dead after pro-Trump ‘domestic terrorists’ storm US Capitol
Inside the ugliest night of the Trump presidency
Biden condemns ‘siege’ on US Capitol as Trump tells mob: ‘we love you’
Trump supporters storm US Capitol in bid to thwart transfer of power